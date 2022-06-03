44m ago
Thunderbirds clip Oil Kings in WHL championship opener
The Seattle Thunderbirds scored the first two goals on Friday night and then hung on to defeat the host Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1 in the first game of the Western Hockey League's championship series.
The Canadian Press
Seattle, coming off a tough seven-game series against the Kamloops Blazers, got goals from Matthew Rempe and Connor Roulette, then relied on a 43-save performance from goalie Thomas Milic to get the job done.
Carter Souch scored Edmonton's lone goal at 11:40 of the third period on the power play.
Edmonton beat the Winnipeg ICE in 5 games in the WHL's Eastern Conference Final.
Game 2 in the series goes Sunday in Edmonton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022