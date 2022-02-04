VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps acquired defensive midfielder Sebastian Berhalter from the Columbus Crew on Friday for US$50,000 in 2022 general allocation money.

The deal could also include up to an additional $50,000 in conditional general allocation money if certain performance metrics are met. Columbus will also receive a percentage of the fee if Berhalter is transferred abroad.

Berhalter whose father, Gregg, is the U.S. national team coach, is scheduled to join the Whitecaps in San Diego this weekend.

“Sebastian is a young player we’ve identified within the league who adds depth to our defensive midfield position as he brings high intensity in the press, strong work ethic and defensive contributions,” Axel Schuster, Vancouver's sporting director, said in a statement. "He will be added to our supplemental roster as we will continue to keep the door open for a more senior player at this position.”

Berhalter, 20, recorded five starts and 18 appearances while on loan with Western Conference side Austin FC last season. A Crew Academy product, Berhalter was signed as a homegrown player prior to the 2020 season and started four of his nine appearances with the club.