Sebastian Giovinco's return to Toronto FC was not to be.

The 2015 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player was pictured in Genoa on Tuesday, heading into the Sampdoria office where he is expected to join the club as a free agent.

The 35-year-old former Italy international had been listed on TFC's training camp roster and was expected to train with the club and potentially sign a new deal with the team with whom he spent four seasons from 2015 to 2018.

“I have a lot of respect for Sebastian in that he’s made it clear to us that he would like to finish his career in Toronto in the right way and we’re very respectful of that,” TFC president Bill Manning said at the end of January as camp opened. “He’s made it clear to us that it’s not about money right now and that clears a big hurdle."

Giovinco last played competitively in August of last season for Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League.

Gianluca di Marzio reports that Giovinco's deal with Samp will be for the remainder of the season.

It will mark the Torino native's return to Serie A after an eight-year absence. A product of the Juventus academy, Giovinco made 190 Serie A appearances across eight seasons with Juve and loan spells with Parma and Empoli.

Giovinco's Sampdoria deal came about thanks to an injury to forward Manolo Gabbiadini. Sampdoria believes the former Southampton striker incurred a serious knee injury during the team's 4-0 win over Sassuolo on the weekend.

Sampdoria currently sits 16th in the table, five points clear of Venezia in 18th and in the drop zone.