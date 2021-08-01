Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has been disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix, losing his second place finish after race officials were unable to take the required amount of fuel for sampling after the race.

Competitors must ensure that 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time during the event. Only 0.3 litres were able to be taken from Vettel's Aston Martin after Sunday's race.

With Vettel's disqualification, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton moves into second place with Ferrari Carlos Sainz taking third.