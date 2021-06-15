New York Islanders starting goalie Semyon Varlamov has returned to the game for the start of the second period after leaving in the first following a collision with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point. 

Point appeared to be shoved into Varlamov by Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech, but was handed a two minute minor penalty for goaltender interference. The Islanders proceeded to score on the power play and even the score at 1-1. 

Backup goalie Ilya Sorokin played the last the 6:50 of the opening period in Varlamov's absence. 

The 33-year-old Varlamov has posted 5-2-1 record this postseason with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Sorokin has appeared in five playoff games this spring, going 4-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. 

New York took the opening game of the third-round series on Sunday. 