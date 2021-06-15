Can the Isles continue to frustrate the Lightning in Game 2?

New York Islanders starting goalie Semyon Varlamov has returned to the game for the start of the second period after leaving in the first following a collision with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point.

Point appeared to be shoved into Varlamov by Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech, but was handed a two minute minor penalty for goaltender interference. The Islanders proceeded to score on the power play and even the score at 1-1.

Backup goalie Ilya Sorokin played the last the 6:50 of the opening period in Varlamov's absence.

The 33-year-old Varlamov has posted 5-2-1 record this postseason with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Sorokin has appeared in five playoff games this spring, going 4-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

New York took the opening game of the third-round series on Sunday.