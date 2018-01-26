The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Magnus Paajarvi on waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

The 26-year-old has two goals and two assists in 44 games this season. He will wear No. 56 with the Senators.

Paajarvi was selected in the first round (10th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

After spending three years in Edmonton, Paajarvi was traded to the St. Louis Blues in a trade that sent David Perron to the Oilers.

The Swedish International has also spent time in the AHL with the Oklahoma City Barons and Chicago Wolves.

In 352 career NHL games, Paajarvi has 45 goals and 97 points and is a career -32.