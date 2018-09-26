Ottawa Senators forward Zack Smith cleared waivers on Wednesday and is expected to remain on the team’s NHL roster moving forward.

The Ottawa Citizen reported Tuesday the Senators waived Smith in an attempt to move his $3.5 million cap hit for the next three seasons. The decision, however, came as a surprise to Smith.

“It caught me off guard and it caught Zack off guard,” Roy told Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen. “It’s the timing more than anything else but teams have gotten more strategic about timing for waivers and I assume that Pierre thought this was the right time to put him on waivers.

“I’m not sure. I’ve seen teams use this time of year to put guys on waivers hoping they’re going to clear because everybody has pretty full rosters.”

Smith, a 10-year NHL veteran, scored five goals and added 14 assists over 68 games in the nation's capital last season. Roy said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion did not give him or Smith a reason for the decision.

“He was surprised and in shock,” Roy added. “They just had their first baby, and (Rae Siena) is only a few weeks old, and I didn’t talk to (Brittany) but I’m sure she’s shocked and surprised as well because Ottawa is home, they’re settled there and they like being there.”

The 30-year-old winger, who had 25 goals in 2015-16 and 16 in 2016-17, is signed through 2020-21 and carries tge seventh-highest cap hit among Senators forwards.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher said Tuesday that Smith would continue to occupy his same spot in the team's lineup if he cleared waivers.

“If he’s picked up then a team will be a getting a player motivated to have a good year and if he stays (with Ottawa) then he needs to prove this move wrong and we’ve already had that conversation,” said Roy.

The decision to waive Smith didn't appear to sit well with the Senators locker room on Tuesday.

“I’ll be honest, it’s a kick in the balls for us," forward Matt Duchene said.

"It sucks, for sure,” defenceman Mark Borowiecki added. “We don’t have control over the roster in here. But I do know that he’s a really, really, really good friend of mine, and a lot of guys in here. He’s universally loved and respected in this room. He’s someone who is genuinely loved amongst his teammates.

“For us, the players have been very honest,” said Boucher. “It’s a tough day for the players. (Smith) is a good person that we all feel for. He’s given a lot to the team and still does. Until further notice, his name’s on my board. That’s the way I’m approaching it.”

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Senators tried to trade Smith last season but would have been forced to take a contract back in return due to his cap hit.