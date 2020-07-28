The Ottawa Senators Foundation issued a statement on Wednesday announcing its new legal name of Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation / Fondation Jeunesse d’Ottawa-Gatineau.

"As a result of our rich and sustained history of measurable success, community consultations, and the strong outpouring of continued support that the Ottawa Senators Foundation has received, the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that as of August 1st, the organization known today as the Ottawa Senators Foundation / Fondation des Sénateurs d’Ottawa, will continue its legacy of improving the lives of kids and families in our community under its new legal name of Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation / Fondation Jeunesse d’Ottawa-Gatineau," the statement read.

"The funds raised provided more than $35 million in grants to charitable organizations throughout eastern Ontario and western Quebec, supporting programs – many award-winning – that provided children and youth with access to sport, recreation, healthcare, and educational opportunities. These funds also provided close to $14 million to lucky fans who held the winning 50/50 raffle ticket number from sales during Ottawa Senators home games."

"The Foundation will not be making any further comment at this time. Our focus is on building momentum and excitement for the official launch of the Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation / Fondation Jeunesse d’Ottawa-Gatineau, its future operations, its fundraising activities and most importantly, its investments back to the community. We look forward to sharing more in September."

The Foundation was established in partnership with the Senators in January 1998 "with a mission to empower children and youth to reach their full potential by investing in social recreation and education programs that promote both physical and mental wellness."