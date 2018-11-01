The Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon cleared waivers on Thursday and is expected to be assigned to AHL's Belleville Senators.

Condon allowed three goals on 11 shots in a disastrous start against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, highlighted by allowing a shorthanded goal to Derek Stepan from the opposing blueline. He was pulled following that goal with just under five minutes left in the first period and waived less than 24 hours later.

The Senators recalled 35-year-old goaltender Mike McKenna from the AHL on Thursday to replace Condon on the 23-man roster. Condon, 28, is 0-2 on the season with a 6.38 goals-against average and .800 save percentage. He allowed five goals on 29 shots in his first start of the season - a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Senators starting goaltender Craig Anderson, who went through waivers multiple times earlier in his career, believes Condon can benefit from getting some time in the AHL.

"It's tough and it's not something that I thoroughly enjoyed and I don't think he's enjoying it either," Anderson said Thursday. "But, at the same time, it's a good opportunity for him to go and play some games and get his confidence back. For me, I ended up going through waivers three or four times in 15 days. You learn a lot about yourself, you learn about what the game has to offer and I think it made me better for it."

Condon, who is in his third season with the Senators, carries a $2.4 million cap hit through next season. He is second Senators player making more than $2 million to be placed on waivers since training camp. Forward Zack Smith ($3.25 million cap hit) cleared waivers in September.