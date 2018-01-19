Thomas Chabot has earned a full-time NHL role with the Ottawa Senators.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa on Friday he and assistant general manager Randy Lee told Chabot to find a permanent place to live.

The 2015 first-round pick has three goals and nine points in 24 games with the Senators this season. He began the year with the AHL's Belleville Senators, posting two goals and seven points in 13 games.

Chabot has slowly earned the trust of head coach Guy Boucher and has topped 17 minutes of ice time in seven of his past eight games.

"Whatever the kid can take, we're going to give. And that's what we're doing with Chabot. Slowly you can see him grow and get more comfortable defensively - when it's time to go and when it's not. It's a major evolution with Chabot's game right now and it's just the way we wanted it and right now it's paying off," Boucher said earlier this month.

Chabot will turn 21 on January 30.