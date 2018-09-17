OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have found Randy Lee's replacement, naming Peter MacTavish as the team's new assistant general manager on Monday.

The Senators said in a statement that MacTavish's focus will include contracts, salary arbitration and managerial support of hockey operations, both in Ottawa and with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

The 44-year-old lawyer joins the club following a stint as a labour and employment partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP in the nation's capital. MacTavish has also worked with CAA Hockey, where he assisted with player recruitment, player management and contract negotiations.

He will begin with the Senators on Oct. 1.

Lee resigned last month after 23 years with the team amid harassment allegations made by a 19-year-old hotel shuttle driver stemming from an incident at the NHL's pre-draft scouting combine.

Lee, 56, was arrested and charged May 31 after prosecutors say he continued placing his hands on the man's shoulders even after being told to stop. He also allegedly made a reference to his genitalia.

Lee has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer is seeking to have the charges dismissed.

Lee was suspended by the team two weeks after the alleged incident before resigning on Aug. 21.