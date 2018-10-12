Wallace: Rookie forward Formenton among three Senators placed on IR

The Ottawa Senators placed defenceman Cody Ceci and forwards Ryan Dzingel and Alex Formenton all on injured reserve Friday.

Ceci, who ranks second on the Senators in ice time this season, is dealing with an upper-body injury. He is without a point and owns a minus-4 rating through four games.

Dzingel missed Wednesday's practice with a groin injury but has not yet missed a game this season. He has two goals and four points through four games, and was placed on the IR officially with a lower-body injury.

Formenton, who is dealing with a concussion, is pointless in four games this season. The 19-year-old rookie made the team after a strong training camp, but could still be returned to the London Knights.

The Senators recalled defenceman Christian Jaros and forward Nick Paul from the AHL's Belleville Senators to help fill the holes in their lineup. Jaros, 22, appeared in two games with the Senators last season, while Paul had one goal in 11 games with the team.

Ottawa will face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.