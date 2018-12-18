How can Batherson get his groove back?

The Ottawa Senators have sent forward Drake Batherson to the AHL affiliate Belleville Senators, the team announced Tuesday.

Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens ont cédé Drake Batherson à Belleville (LAH). — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 18, 2018

Batherson has an assist in Ottawa's 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators Monday night, but was pointless in his previous eight games.

In 17 games so far this season, the 20-year-old has three goals and five assists. In 14 AHL contests, he has seven goals and 20 points. Despite missing the last 15 games in Belleville, he is still tied for the team lead in points with Jack Rodewald.

Ottawa will be back in action Friday on the road against the New Jersey Devils.