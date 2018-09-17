The Ottawa Senators will announce the team's new assistant general manager within the next 48 hours, general manager Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa on Monday.

Dorion says on TSN 1200 they'll name an assistant GM today or tomorrow. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 17, 2018

The Senators have been without an assistant general manager since Randy Lee resigned from the position last month. He had previously been suspended by the Senators while facing harassment charges stemming from a May 31 arrest in Buffalo.

Shawn Simpson of TSN 1200, a former executive with the Washington Capitals, announced last week he interviewed for the job, but was informed the Senators would be going in another direction.

I want to thank Sens GM Pierre Dorion for reaching out, and interviewing me for the AGM job. We had a terrific 5 hour meeting. They choose to go in another direction, and I totally respect that. — Shawn Simpson (@TSNSimmer) September 11, 2018

The Senators will open their preseason on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and begin their regular season on Oct. 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks.