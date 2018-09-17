31m ago
Senators set to name assistant GM
TSN.ca Staff
Boucher seeing 'a lot of good things' in Sens' wide open roster battle
The Ottawa Senators will announce the team's new assistant general manager within the next 48 hours, general manager Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 Ottawa on Monday.
The Senators have been without an assistant general manager since Randy Lee resigned from the position last month. He had previously been suspended by the Senators while facing harassment charges stemming from a May 31 arrest in Buffalo.
Shawn Simpson of TSN 1200, a former executive with the Washington Capitals, announced last week he interviewed for the job, but was informed the Senators would be going in another direction.
The Senators will open their preseason on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and begin their regular season on Oct. 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks.