Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher is entering the final season of his three-year contract with the team, but the 47-year-old said he's not feeling any added pressure to perform.

“I’ve had that before and I won a championship,” Boucher told the Ottawa Sun on Monday, referring to his 2009 QMJHL Championship with the Drummondville Voltigeurs. “Ask Barry Trotz how he liked his year [in Washington). I don’t do things in life for money, I never have. I don’t do things for contracts. I do things because I like being there and I want to do them.

“I put my name at the bottom of that contract for three years and that’s what I plan to do and to do it well, and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Boucher appeared to be on the hot seat last season, when the Senators finished second last in the NHL with 67 points. In fact, general manager Pierre Dorion refused to commit to Boucher returning in late April. Dorion then announced on May 1 that the entire Senators coaching staff would return for the 2018-19 season.

The outlook for the Senators this season has not been promising with the team parting ways with Mike Hoffman and captain Erik Karlsson in the off-season. Boucher told the Sun, however, he's excited to work with a young group in the Senators.

“It’s exciting,” Boucher said. “I like our group. I like the energy and bringing some new guys in. There will be some heartaches, we all know that, but you start with a new group, a number of new players — regardless of their age or experience — but just the number of new faces poses its difficulties.

“At the same time, it gives you a terrific opportunity for something new, and that’s exciting. Knowing that our young guys are really good players, we’re hopeful that they’ll grow fast, and the [veteran] players have really taken them in and are making sure that they’re surrounded the best they can.

“I’m really impressed with the way the veterans have integrated the young guys and the new guys [acquired in trades], so it’s a totally new group with a new chemistry and a new story. It’s a blank sheet starting right now and the fans should look at that as something exciting. Right now, they can’t know a lot about this team because it’s just beginning and I think things that are beginning are exciting.”

Since taking over behind the bench with the Senators ahead of the 2016-17 season, Boucher has a 72-71-21 record. He guided to the team to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in his first season, just as he did with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but saw a disastrous downturn last year.

After a year of rumours and locker room distractions, the head coach said it will be important for the players to only look forward as they approach this season.

“The first thing we can’t do is look back,” Boucher said. “But, and there’s always a but, the players were always adamant that, whatever we had to learn, we’ve learned it. It’s not about going back to learn it again. Once you’re done Grade 3, you’re done Grade 3, you’re not going back.

“Whatever you’ve learned will serve you. The door has been totally shut from last year. The things that needed to be dealt with have been dealt with and now it’s all about moving forward with the things that we’ve learned and with the new people that are coming in that don’t deserve to be taken back to something they don’t even know about or have even lived.

“As a leader, me as the coach and our players, our No. 1 job is to look forward and know what we want. And we want a team-first attitude, a group that sticks together and know that, through the tough times, we’re not going to stray away from being a team.

“Being a great teammate is huge for us right now and the players have displayed that all the way.”