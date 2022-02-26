Sens' Chabot, Zaitsev out vs. Habs with non-COVID related illnesses

Ottawa Senators defencemen Thomas Chabot and Nikita Zaitsev were late scratches for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to non-COVID related illnesses.

The 25-year-old Chabot has five goals and 22 assists over 46 games with the Sens in 2021-22, his fifth year in Ottawa.

Zaitsev, 30, has one goal and three assists over 32 games this season, his third in Ottawa.