Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher said Wednesday he is hopeful forward Bobby Ryan will return to the lineup Friday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Ryan sustained a concussion last Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens and Boucher said the forward would have a baseline test Wednesday to determine if he's ready to play.

“It’s a concussion thing, so the minute he’s cleared (he’ll play), and he’s doing really good,” Boucher told The Ottawa Citizen. “So if his baseline is clear, then that’s a clear one and, hopefully, we get good news from that.

“Of course, that’s what I’m hoping. But what I’m hoping and what’s reality is often not the same. From what I hear, things are going good, I just have to wait to see now if they have taken the last step.”

Ryan has six goals and 18 points in 29 games with the Senators this season. The Senators have played their past three games without the 31-year-old and centre Matt Duchene, who was ruled week-to-week after a groin injury sustained against the Canadiens. The team is also without defencemen Dylan DeMelo and Mark Borowiecki, who are both on injured reserve.

“Whenever you get guys like that back, it also gives the young guys a bit more breathing room because they don’t feel the pressure is on them,” Boucher said. “It’s a fine line between giving them ice and responsibilities. Sometimes they have too much.

“You’ve got to navigate it, but it’s hard to do when you’ve got that many guys injured; it’s actually impossible to do when you have that many guys injured, and that’s where we’re at. When you get guys back who can sustain what you’re doing, it’s hard for the opponent and it’s easier for you. It’s a double effect.”

The Senators also received some good news on Wednesday, as defenceman Thomas Chabot said he is fine after taking a shot to his left hand in Tuesday's loss to the Nashville Predators.

“It’s a little sore,” Chabot said. “I got slashed a little bit and then I got the puck on the same finger, but everything is good. It’s just sore a little bit, nothing’s broken, nothing’s bad and it should be fine.”

The 21-year-old has eight goals and leads the team with 33 points this season while averaging 24:24 of ice time. He's topped 25 minutes of ice time in each of the team's past 11 games.

Despite the injury scare to his hand, Chabot said he's looking to block more shots moving forward.

“When I look back on it, anywhere I was playing, I don’t think I was a big guy at blocking shots,” Chabot said. “Getting involved in that is something that I’m getting pride from and it’s something that’s coming along better. I’ve just got to keep it going.

“With the minutes I’m getting this year, I’ve got to be solid at both ends of the ice, and blocking shots as a defenceman is something you can always help with. It helps your game as well because if you block a shot, it can get you the puck to go the other way.”