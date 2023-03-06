Sens make big jump in Power Rankings as stretch drive begins Don’t look now but the Ottawa Senators are the third-ranked Canadian team in our Power Rankings, jumping seven spots from 22nd to 15th. The Sens have won five straight games and have the ninth best points percentage in the NHL since Jan 1.

by SportLogiq

With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, we have officially entered the stretch run of the NHL regular season. Each team has approximately 20 games remaining as playoff races in both conferences are heat up.

Before we get to the Canadian teams, a quick shout-out to the Dallas Stars who are on a heater right now. The team went 3-0-1 last week and is up six spots in our Power Rankings to fourth overall.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have cooled off, dropping two of three games last week on their trip through Western Canada. As a result, Toronto drops two spots from third to fifth on our list.

The Leafs' power play finished the week with a minus-1 goal differential after allowing a pair of shorthanded goals against a historically bad Vancouver Canucks penalty kill. Thanks to the struggles of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have lost five straight games, it looks like the Maple Leafs are locked into second place in the Atlantic Division. A big test awaits this team as they finish their road trip in New Jersey Tuesday night.

The Edmonton Oilers stand pat in sixth place on our list following a 2-2-0 week. The Oilers split a home-and-home set against the Winnipeg Jets that featured 21 goals in two games. Edmonton has the best offence in the NHL but is struggling to keep pucks out of its net, which is preventing the Oilers from taking a run at top spot in the Pacific Division. The Oilers have had below-expected (negative goals saved above expected) goaltending in 12 straight games – the longest active streak in the league.

Don’t look now but the Ottawa Senators are the third-ranked Canadian team in our Power Rankings, jumping seven spots from 22nd to 15th. The Sens have won five straight games and have the ninth best points percentage in the NHL since Jan 1.

Ottawa sits just three points out of a playoff spot and optimism is high in the nation's capital. That said, the schedule is about to get a whole lot tougher. Starting next week, the Senators have a two-week stretch of games against the Oilers, Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Bruins, Lightning, Devils and Panthers. The Sens' current playoff odds sit at 22 per cent. That stretch of games will likely determine their playoff fate, for better or worse.

The Winnipeg Jets drop two spots from 18th to 20th following a 1-1-1 week. Winnipeg has just three wins in its past 10 games and sit in the final wild-card spot in the West. The Jets have allowed four or more goals in five straight games. Fortunately for Winnipeg, it has a six-point lead over the ninth-place Nashville Predators and currently has an 89 per cent chance of making the playoffs.

The Calgary Flames' free fall continues, dropping seven spots from 15th to 22nd. The Flames are winless in their past five games and were booed off the ice following their 3-0 loss to the Wild Saturday night.

Calgary has managed just eight goals in its past five games as offence continues to be hard to come by. The Flames have put 171 shots on net during the winless streak and their shooting percentage of 4.7 during this time ranks last in the NHL. Calgary is seven points out of a playoff spot and its current odds to make the postseason sit at 16 per cent.

The Vancouver Canucks are up one spot to 23rd on our list following a 2-1-0 week. Thatcher Demko is back in the Canucks net and has played better with each passing game since returning from injury. Demko has posted a .937 save percentage in three games, which includes wins over the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The injury-plagued Montreal Canadiens remain in 26th place in our Power Rankings after dropping three of four games last week.

The Canadiens have shown an impressive amount of resolve despite the lack of wins. All three losses came by one goal as the Canadiens wrapped up their Western Conference road trip. Mike Matheson scored in the loss to Vegas Sunday as he continues to pile up points. The Habs blueliner leads the team in scoring since Jan. 31 with 12 points in 13 games.