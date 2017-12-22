The Ottawa Senators announced Friday both Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith are both expected to miss Saturday's contest against the Florida Panthers due to injury.

Ryan injured his finger in Thursday's shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, but did not suffer a break. The team is hopeful he will play on Dec. 27, when the team returns from their Christmas break.

Smith injured his shoulder on Thursday and general manager Pierre Dorion said he could miss two weeks.

The Senators recalled Chris DiDomenico from the AHL on Friday to give them depth. Goaltender Craig Anderson missed practice Friday due to illness and could also miss Saturday's game.

Ryan, who missed eight games earlier this season with a broken right finger, was hit in the right hand Thursday night by Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Jake Dotchin.

The incident happened in the first period with Ryan able to play five shifts in the second. However, he played only one shift in the final frame before sitting out the rest of the game, including overtime and the shootout.

The 30-year-old has three goals and nine assists over 24 games this season, his fifth in the nation's capital.

Smith, 29, owns two goals and eight points in 24 games this season.