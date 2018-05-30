The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Magnus Paajarvi to a one-year contract extension worth $900,000, the club announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues in January and had six goals for the Senators down the stretch of last season. He finished last year with eight goals and four assists in 79 games.

"We're happy to have Magnus back in Ottawa," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release. "He showed us last season that he can play the game with speed, which fits with the style of play we want our team to exhibit. Magnus is a versatile player who will be able to provide us productive minutes in many situations."

Prior to his arrival in Ottawa, Paajarvi spent parts of five seasons with the Blues and three seasons with the Oilers after they selected him in the first round (No. 10 overall) in 2009.