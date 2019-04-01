The Ottawa Senators signed NCAA goalie Joey Daccord to a two-year entry-level contract on Monday and he will remain with the team for the rest of the regular season.

Communiqué : Les Sénateurs accordent un contrat d’entrée de deux ans à Joey Daccord : https://t.co/2TNVVc4Vcq — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 1, 2019

The 22-year-old, who played his college hockey with the Arizona State Sun Devils, went 21-12-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and seven shutouts over 34 games in 2018-19, his third season with the school.

Daccord is a finalist for the Mike Richter Award (most outstanding college goalie) and Hobey Baker Award (NCAA's top player).

The Sens selected the native of North Andover, Mass., in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Arizona State was eliminated by Quinnipiac on Saturday.