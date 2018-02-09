Ben Harpur is locked up in the nation's capital.

The team announced a two-year, one-way deal for the 23-year-old defenceman on Friday. The deal will pay the native of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. $650,000 in the first year and $800,000 in the second.

"Ben has continued on his developmental path this season, improving his game to the point where we project him to be a significant contributor to our team for years to come," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.

Harpur has one assist in 20 games this season with the Sens. He's also appeared in 16 contests with the team's American Hockey League affiliate Belleville Senators, tallying two goals and seven assists.

He appeared in nine games during the Sens' run to the Eastern Conference Final last spring.

Originally taken in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm, Harpur has two assists in 31 career NHL contests.