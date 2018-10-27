31m ago
Sens' Smith suffers broken bone in face
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Senators 3, Avalanche 6
Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher said that forward Zack Smith suffered a broken bone in his face after being hit by a skate on Friday night.
Boucher called it a "serious' injury after the 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Denver. Smith is flying home to Ottawa.
The 30-year-old veteran has two goals and three assists in eight games this season.
The game in Colorado was the first of a three-game road trip for the Senators that will also take them through Las Vegas and Arizona.