Sens struggle in standings but hold firm in Power Rankings Not that it will make Sens fans feel any better, but the team’s underlying numbers suggest more wins should be coming.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

Eighteen games, 16 wins. The Boston Bruins are the class of the National Hockey League.

The Bruins finished last week 2-0-0, outscoring the Flyers and Blackhawks 10-2. Boston’s plus-38 goal differential is far and above the best in the league.

The New Jersey Devils, who are riding a 12-game win streak are next at plus-26. The Bruins and Devils are the only teams in the NHL with a points percentage above .800. Unfortunately, these teams don’t meet until late December, with a pair of games in New Jersey on the 23rd and 28th. Can’t wait.

Once again, our top-ranked Canadian team is the Winnipeg Jets, who drop out of the top five by falling two spots to seventh.

The Jets had a light week, starting with a win over the Ducks followed by a 3-0 loss to the Penguins. Winnipeg has seen its defensive metrics improve lately, leaning less on the elite goaltending of Connor Hellebuyck, as the Jets now rank in the top 10 in goal differential and expected goal differential.

The Toronto Maple Leafs move up one spot from 12th to 11th following a 2-0-1 week. Matt Murray returned from injury to face his old team, the Penguins, earning a win in Pittsburgh. The Leafs have a busy week ahead, playing four games in the next six days, starting Monday on the road against the Islanders.

Connor McDavid’s brilliance on Saturday night helped the Edmonton Oilers earn an overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights. McDavid leads the NHL in goals and points with teammate Leon Draisaitl ranking second in points.

The Oilers sit 15th in goal differential, while ranking 10th in expected goal differential. Improved goaltending, namely from off-season addition Jack Campbell, will likely lead to the Oilers cracking the top 10 on our list before long.

The Ottawa Senators dropped two of three games last week but manage to move up one spot on our list, from 21st to 20th.

Not that it will make Sens fans feel any better, but the team’s underlying numbers suggest more wins should be coming. Ottawa sits 12th in expected goal differential despite ranking 30th in points percentage. Perhaps an upcoming west coast road trip will give the team a spark.

The Calgary Flames move up two spots, into 21st on our list following a 2-1-0 week. Flames fans might be wondering why their team sits one spot behind the lowly Senators in our rankings. Despite their 8-7-2 record, the Flames rank 21st in goal differential and 22nd in expected goal differential – two metrics we weigh heavily when populating our list. Calgary continues its six-game road trip with a pair of games in Pennsylvania before closing the week out in Washington and Carolina.

Following a pair of losses, the Montreal Canadiens ended their week on a high note with a dramatic shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Cole Caufield tied the game in the final seconds and Nick Suzuki added a slick goal in the shootout. The dynamic duo continues to lead the way for the Habs, both averaging over a point per game. Suzuki’s 23 points are good for 11th overall. If he finishes in the top 10 in scoring, he will be the first Canadiens player to do so since Mats Naslund in 1986.

The Vancouver Canucks make the biggest jump among Canadian teams, moving up six spots into 24th place on our list. The Canucks picked up wins over the Kings and Sabres last week, scoring nine goals in two games.

Bo Horvat is on a tear, scoring 14 goals in18 games – good for second in the NHL behind McDavid. Vancouver has a tough week ahead, with a pair of games against Vegas, one against the Avalanche, and a Sunday tilt against the Sharks.