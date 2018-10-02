MONT TREMBLANT, Que. — Ottawa Senators first-round pick Brady Tkachuk is doubtful for Thursday's season opener against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks, the team says.

The No. 4 overall pick in this year's NHL draft, Tkachuk is nursing an undisclosed injury.

"It's nothing serious, it's a nagging little injury and we want to be cautious with it," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told reporters on Tuesday.

The American-born winger cracked the Senators' roster at training camp.

Dorion said he's hopeful Tkachuk will make the trip with the Senators to Toronto on Saturday and Boston on Monday and make his debut on the road.

"I think the kid is more disappointed than anyone else, but at the same time we have to do what's right here," Dorion said. "It's nothing serious, but sometimes if you just try to push through an injury it can get worse. What we're going to do is be smart here and make sure when he's ready to play he's at 100 per cent and maybe not at 85."