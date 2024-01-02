For the first time in a decade, the PGA Tour will start and finish in the same calendar year. Everything gets underway this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which has changed into an event of winners and other guys who played really well last year but didn’t actually win.

It’s the first of eight signature events (née, elevated events), limited field tournament with whopping purses. There’s also no cut this week so it’s sort of an all-expenses-paid vacation in Hawaii.

Not a bad way to kick off the season.

The biggest difficulty in picking performers for this tournament is that we have no idea what the players have been doing for the last month or so. Some have been working hard on their games and fitness while others have no doubt been taking a break and eating enough turkey and stuffing to warrant undoing a belt. So we’ll use our best educated guesses.

Winner

Viktor Hovland +900

The second-favourite betting option going into the week, Hovland finished off 2023 with a flurry of fine performances. He has never played that well at Kapalua (T18, T30, T31) but that was then, this is now. The Norwegian has also never come into the season with a short game as reliable as his is, or at least was at the conclusion of 2023.

Ludvig Aberg +1400

This is an attractive number for one of the hottest players in the game. Yes, this will be his first full season and with his tremendous play over the last part of 2023, he will undoubtedly have lots of shiny things put in front of him that could distract, but with a game as impressive as his, this would be a great place to kick off the new year in style.

Top 10

Tom Kim +210

Made his debut here last year and posted a respectable tie for fifth. A really well-rounded game as evidenced by his tie for 19th in Strokes Gained: Total and still has plenty of youthful enthusiasm, which can carry him a long way. He also happened to win his last start, the Shriners, even if that was last October.

Nick Taylor +950

I get the feeling there is an overloaded focus on Taylor’s magnificent victory at the RBC Canadian Open and not as much on his overall season last year. It was pretty a impressive campaign. In addition to his performance at Oakdale, the Abbotsford, B.C., product also had two runner-up finishes, six top 10s and collected $6.5 million, just shy of doubling his career earnings. He is hoping to continue his impressive play with an eye on the Paris Olympics and the Presidents Cup. This would be a good place to start things off.

Top 20

Lucas Glover +210

Another player who fired it up at the end of last season, even though that now seems eons ago. Still, he’s a skilled ball-striker and the renewed confidence in his putting thanks to his switch to the long putter has brought his game back to life. In his last eight starts ending with the Tour Championship, he won twice and had three finishes inside the top six. A full year with the 45-inch putter could be interesting.

Adam Hadwin +240

The only one of the five top Canadians who didn’t log a win last season, Hadwin still had three silver medals and six top 10s. He spent considerable time in the off-season lifting weights in order to gain some distance which could help his overall game. And, as with the rest of the Canadian contingent, he’s dialed in on getting to the Paris and Montreal and the race for both those starts this week.