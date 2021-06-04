Serena goes three sets to reach third round of French Open

Serena Williams recovered from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of a 6-4, 6-4 win over fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open.

Williams verbally urged herself to become more aggressive and move her feet more when she trailed in the second set.

Williams next faces Elena Rybakina, who defeated Elena Vesnina 6-1, 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time at a major.

Williams is again chasing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.