Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka, who has been dealing with a sprained right ankle, is unlikely to play in the team's game Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, per head coach Nick Nurse.

Ibaka didn't practice today. He'll travel with the team to Atlanta but is unlikely to play. He's close but Nurse wants him to get a practice in before he returns. Lowry is about a week away from being game ready, Nurse estimates a Dec. 1 target date. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 22, 2019

Earlier in the week Nurse was optimistic that Ibaka, who has been sidelined since suffering the injury on Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans, would be able to play Saturday night.

Besides Ibaka, Nurse also provided an injury update on five-time all-star guard Kyle Lowry, who fractured his left thumb the Nov. 8 game against the Pelicans. Nurse estimates that Lowry could be ready to return on Dec. 1 when the Raptors host the Utah Jazz.

Without Lowry and Ibaka, the Raptors have posted a 4-2 record. They are currently 10-4 overall and 1.0 games back of the Boston Celtics for first place in the Atlanta Division.