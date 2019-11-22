1h ago
Ibaka unlikely to face Hawks, Lowry targeting Dec. 1 return
Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka, who has been dealing with a sprained right ankle, is unlikely to play in the team's game Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, per head coach Nick Nurse. The coach also said that five-time all-star guard Kyle Lowry (thumb) is targeting a Dec. 1 return.
TSN.ca Staff
Raps' Davis motivated by doubters: I have lots more to prove
Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka, who has been dealing with a sprained right ankle, is unlikely to play in the team's game Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, per head coach Nick Nurse.
Earlier in the week Nurse was optimistic that Ibaka, who has been sidelined since suffering the injury on Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans, would be able to play Saturday night.
Besides Ibaka, Nurse also provided an injury update on five-time all-star guard Kyle Lowry, who fractured his left thumb the Nov. 8 game against the Pelicans. Nurse estimates that Lowry could be ready to return on Dec. 1 when the Raptors host the Utah Jazz.
Without Lowry and Ibaka, the Raptors have posted a 4-2 record. They are currently 10-4 overall and 1.0 games back of the Boston Celtics for first place in the Atlanta Division.