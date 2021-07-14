Hockey Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov was named head coach of CSKA Moscow in the KHL on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old has no previous head coaching experience in the professional ranks, but has served as CSKA's general manager since 2012.

The Detroit Red Wings legend was a three-time Stanley Cup winner during his 18-year playing career and won the Hart Trophy in 1994.

Fedorov spent four seasons with CSKA Moscow in the Russian Elite League before making the leap to the NHL with the Red Wings in 1990.