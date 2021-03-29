The greatest player in Manchester City's modern era is saying goodbye.

The club confirmed on Monday that Sergio Aguero will depart the team after a decade upon the expiry of his contract at season's end.

"Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated," club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement. "His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football."

Joining City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 in a reported £35 million move, Aguero has scored 257 goals across 384 appearances in all competitions.

With City, Aguero has won four Premier League titles (with a fifth on the way), an FA Cup and five League Cups. His 26 goals in 2014-15 earned him the Premier League Golden Boot.

The 32-year-old Aguero's 181 Premier League goals are fourth-most all-time and most by a player born outside of England.

His most famous goal for the club came in the final match of the 2011-2012 season when his 94th-minute winner in a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Queens Park Rangers that handed City their first ever Premier League title, edging Manchester United on goal differential.

Internationally, Aguero has been capped 97 times by Argentina and was a member of their Olympic gold medal-winning squad in 2008.