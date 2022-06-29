Veteran relief pitcher Sergio Romo and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a one-year, major league contract.

Romo arrived in Toronto earlier this week and threw a bullpen prior to Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox.

As a corresponding move, righty Shaun Anderson has been optioned to triple-A Buffalo while left-hander Tayler Saucedo is headed to the 60-day injured list.

Romo, 39, began the season with the Seattle Mariners but was hit hard in 17 appearances, pitching to an ERA of 8.19 in 14.1 innings. He was released by the team last week.

The right-hander spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco Giants, recording 38 saves and making the National League All-Star team in 2013. He also helped the Giants win World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The Brawley, Calif., native has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins during his MLB career which began all the way back in June of 2008.