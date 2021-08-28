ROME (AP) — Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored a first-half hat trick and saw his penalty saved as Lazio routed Spezia 6-1 on Saturday to build on its opening victory in Serie A.

The 31-year-old Immobile also scored in Lazio’s 3-1 win at Empoli to start the season last weekend.

Spezia forward Daniele Verde stunned home fans at the Stadio Olimpico when he scored on a rebound in the fourth minute, but Immobile equalized with a brilliant finish a minute later.

Immobile tucked away his second goal inside the left post in the 15th, but had a penalty saved in first-half injury time when Dutch goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet turned the ball away for a corner. That was all Immobile needed, however, as he scored with a header from Luis Alberto's corner.

Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson made it 4-1 after the interval, and it got worse in the 54th for the visitors when Kelvin Amian was sent off for hauling back Anderson as he was on another attack.

Elseid Hysaj got the fifth goal in the 70th before Luis Alberto wrapped up the scoring in the 85th for Maurizio Sarri’s team.

Also Saturday, Atalanta missed a host of chances as it drew with Bologna 0-0.

Juventus hosted Empoli later, with Torino at Fiorentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports