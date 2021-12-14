If you’re a fantasy basketball player and your current roster is injury-free, feel free to stop reading and go buy a lottery ticket.

A combination of injuries, holdouts, and COVID-19 are keeping an eye-catching 20 per cent of top-150 players on the sidelines right now.

Unlike other fantasy sports, swapping in a player’s replacement doesn’t immediately solve your problems.

Take Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo for example. He’s been gone for multiple weeks, and while Dewayne Dedmon has been serviceable, he simply can’t measure up the way a practice-squad running back could potentially in fantasy football.

If you’re stuck with a devastating injury, fill the gaps as best as possible and be strategic targeting the categories you can win.

If you’re one of the lucky managers, perhaps this is an opportunity to cherry-pick some top targets who can move to your IR spot.

Here’s a breakdown of the key injuries, absences and how to handle each situation.

Notable COVID-19 Absences:

LaMelo Ball – Cleared protocols on Tuesday. Going through a G-League assignment. His return pushes Cody Martin back to a 16-team range option.

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan – Chicago’s next two games are postponed. They both could be back next week.

RJ Barrett – Projected to return before Christmas, slight bump to the other Knicks but don’t overreact to Quentin Grimes or Kevin Knox.

Kyle Kuzma – Projected to return before next week, Davis Bertans gets a bump as a three-point streamer. Deni Avdija has started and averaged 3.0 stocks in just 19.7 minutes per game.

Short- to medium-term injuries:

Ja Morant – He’s unfortunately in health and safety protocols as well, but that overlapped with his current left knee sprain. Worth targeting in a trade as he’s projected to return before Christmas. His absence has propped up the value of Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, and De’Anthony Melton. Jones has been top-70 during this stretch but should be dropped in all leagues upon Morant’s return. Sell-high on the other three. Bane is 26th in nine-cat leagues since Morant’s injury, getting top-75 value back is a win.

OG Anunoby – Raptors PR has been strangely cryptic about his hip injury. “Anunoby will remain out for the foreseeable future” isn’t much to work with. I’m willing to bet he doesn’t return until 2022. Scottie Barnes has benefitted most, ranking 42nd during this stretch. Pascal Siakam has sadly not capitalized, which is worrisome for his value. Off-loading Barnes for a top-40 player is how I’d handle this situation.

C.J. McCollum – The scariest injury of this list, McCollum suffered a collapsed right lung and there isn’t a clear timeline for his return. The NBA has a limited history of players with the same injury. Anfernee Simons stands to gain the most – he was a 12-team streamer even before this and could retain top-100 value in the meantime. Nassir Little has started two games in a row as a balanced roto streamer with decent defensive stats.

Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk – Grant was rolling before this injury, providing managers top-50 value. He will be evaluated in six weeks, which projects him to be out until roughly All-Star Weekend. Olynyk is not due to return until January but has immense upside for the games Grant is out. For now, this will result in a usage bump for Cade Cunningham. He ranked outside the top-150 not long ago and his value continues to trend up. I’d offer a top-75 player in a trade for Cade and even consider sprinkling some ROTY future bets. He’s the only healthy shot creator on the Pistons right now.

Absent players with potential upside

Kyrie Irving – Shams Charania recently reported that sources tell him there’s renewed optimism of Irving returning to the Nets at some point this season. It’s vague but better than them declaring him out for 2021-22. Given how much time he’s been removed, I worry that rust will be a factor all season. If you’re willing to wait him out, set your expectations properly – I’d bet against him returning to top-20 form.

Ben Simmons – In the same article, Charania reported that Simmons is the hottest name on the rumour mill this month. Sources tell him eight teams have explored the possibility of trading with the Sixers. If he’s available in your leagues, now is a good time to stash him. His deficiencies are over exaggerated; he was once a top-40 fantasy asset.

Michael Porter Jr. – There have been limited updates since his agent said his back surgery went great. That shouldn’t change the fact this injury projects to be season-ending. Put him in the same bucket as Jamal Murray. Denver is likely to protect their health and keep them shelved until next season.

Zion Williamson – “After experiencing a setback in his rehab, he’s likely to be shut down from basketball activities.” That is not the type of update you want to hear considering his history. If I had shares of Zion, I’d be trying to offload him for a healthy top-100 asset and pass the liability onto another manager.

Klay Thompson – Klay was on his Instagram Live at the beginning of December, telling fans he intends to be back in action over the next few weeks, maybe a month. Considering the gravity of his back-to-back season-ending injuries, I would caution managers to not project him higher than a top-75 player this season. I can see him emerging as a high-upside three-point specialist but I’m not confident the defensive production returns to his pre-injury form.