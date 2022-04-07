Toronto won’t know their first-round opponent until the last day of the season but some will be more disadvantaged than others.

Boston, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia are separated by half a game and jockeying for home-court advantage.

Amidst that battle, all the talk has been about avoiding the sleeping giants in Brooklyn.

But with Toronto guaranteeing a top-six seed, new concerns have emerged.

Ahead of the Sixers’ clash with the Raptors on Thursday night, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported that Matisse Thybulle will be absent.

On the latest injury report, the 76ers list Matisse Thybulle as “ineligible to play” tomorrow’s game in Toronto. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 6, 2022

Since Jan. 15, unvaccinated NBA players have not been able to play games in Toronto as the Canadian government requires all individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

While it was all rumours previously, the injury designation paints a clearer picture. Things could change ahead of the playoffs, but the possibility of Thybulle missing away games in a series versus Toronto adds a complicated layer.

Then there’s another report from the Boston Globe. After the Celtics sent their b-squad up to face the Raps on Mar. 28, speculation began swirling about the four starters who didn’t make the trip.

When asked whether all of their rotation players would’ve been eligible to play in Toronto if healthy, their team spokesman declined to comment on their vaccination statuses.

Jaylen Brown said he won't comment on his vaccination or any one else's status. Said he's eager to play in the playoffs after missing last season. Question from @TimBontemps #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 3, 2022

Gary Washburn wrote in a column on Sunday, “According to an NBA source, at least two frontline players are not vaccinated.”

Toronto doesn’t get a say in who they play against, but it’s an interesting exercise to rank and preview how those matchups would play out:

Philadelphia 76ers

Heading into Thursday night, the season series sits at 2-1 in Toronto’s favour.

Neither team has played a matchup with their rotation at full strength.

Joel Embiid missed the first game out with COVID-19 while Fred VanVleet was sidelined for the last two. Toronto has only faced Philly once with James Harden on the roster.

Since they only had that one game, it’s hard to draw definitive conclusions on how a potential series would go, but there were some positive signs.

While neither team shot particularly well, Toronto decidedly won the possession battle with 20 offensive rebounds versus Philly’s five.

Even though Toronto shot under 40 per cent from the field, they took 20 more shots.

On the season, the Raptors have been second league-wide in offensive rebounding and with the Sixers ranking in the bottom half of defensive rebounding percentage, that’ll be a critical advantage Toronto needs to exploit.

Another key in this matchup is Toronto’s ability to force Embiid to pass up shots.

The Process, Nikola Jokic, and Karl-Anthony Towns are the three likely All-NBA centres this season.

They combined for six games against Toronto this year. In all six, those three superstars finished with a usage rate below their season average.

A win tonight would give Toronto a critical psychological edge heading into a potential first-round series.

They’re currently 1.5-point underdogs on Fanduel.

Boston Celtics

No team in the NBA has been hotter than the Celtics heading into the playoffs.

Over their last 15 games, Boston owns a 14.7 net rating, 2.8 points clear of Memphis, the next best, and 6.2 points clear of Toronto, who’s surprisingly third.

They’re the top-ranked offence over this period, with Jayson Tatum shooting 51-43-86 splits.

They have the third-best defence over this time and the Eastern Conference’s best since Christmas.

While Toronto has split the season series 2-2, they haven’t played a game against this peak version of the Celtics.

Three of their matchups were played before December, and their most recent game was against Boston’s b-squad (a game they almost blew).

Luckily for the Raptors, they might not have to.

Robert Williams went down with a torn meniscus on Mar. 27 and was given a 4-to-6 week timeline for recovery. Even though Head Coach Ime Udoka hasn’t ruled him out for Round 1, the first game of the playoffs would only be three weeks out.

Add in the potential complication of a second player not being available for road games in this series, and Toronto might be less of an underdog than they should be.

Milwaukee Bucks

Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are the reigning champs, but the Raptors have gone 3-0 this season against the Bucks.

The Greek Freak only played in their most recent matchup, yet Toronto won that game with Yuta Watanabe in the starting lineup, and both Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes sidelined.

Even though the Bucks have All-NBA Defensive calibre players in Jrue Holiday and Giannis, their defensive rating has gotten progressively worse with each passing month.

Milwaukee had a top-10 defence in their championship season last year.

This season they’ve dropped back to 15th and fell even further to 21st since the All-Star Break.

The Bucks will score, whether it’s Giannis bulldozing his way through Toronto’s frontcourt or their role players raining in threes.

Toronto’s defence has been the key to their recent success, and they’ll need to keep opponents shooting below league-average from three to have a fighting chance.