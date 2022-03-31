The headliner for Thursday’s slate, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, square off in a rematch of the best semifinals series from last year’s playoffs.

After narrowly ending Milwaukee’s playoff run on a one shoe size too big on his buzzer beater, Kevin Durant will go head-to-head against reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguably the two best players in the world.

Looking at the schedule, these two teams seem destined to clash once again.

Milwaukee currently owns the second seed in the East meaning they’ll face the winner of the first play-in game in Round 1.

Brooklyn sits alone in eighth at the moment and would be the betting favourite in an away contest versus the seventh-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s been almost a year since that epic clash and not a lot has changed.

New Year, Same Rosters

While role players have come and gone on both sides, the stars are essentially the same.

Milwaukee’s Big 3 haven’t changed. Brook Lopez is returning to health and Bobby Portis continues to be a versatile asset of this squad.

On the Nets' side, it’s looking less likely Ben Simmons suits up this year but just as Brooklyn did last playoffs, they will make do playing one star short.

James Harden played 43 seconds in Game 1 before succumbing to a hamstring injury. Then, Kyrie Irving went down in Game 4 with a devastating ankle sprain leaving Durant essentially on his own.

This season, Andre Drummond has been brought into the fold taking the centre minutes away from Blake Griffin. Seth Curry replaces Joe Harris as the three-point threat, who’s out for the season.

Minor changes, but the staples are similar enough.

Line Movement

Opening lines: BKN +2, 238

Current lines: BKN -2, 244

We’re seeing a ton of movement ahead of this heavyweight duel.

Brooklyn have flipped from home dogs to favourites.

The total has increased by six points with oddsmakers suggesting this’ll be a shoot-out.

Milwaukee leads the league in points per games (121.9) since the All-Star Break. Brooklyn isn’t far behind (118.1) in seventh.

Both teams have graded poorly on defence with the Nets having the sixth-worst defensive rating since the break.

Antetokounmpo and Durant are both averaging over 30 PPG post-ASW and shooting more efficiently in this final stretch run.

Best Bets

If I can offer one qualitative take relating to the playoffs, of the four top-seeded Eastern Conference teams, I believe Milwaukee is the least afraid of facing Brooklyn in Round 1.

They’re the defending champs and have the one player who can go toe-to-toe with KD. Part of me believes Giannis wants all the smoke.

I think tonight’s contest becomes a showcase of the stars.

When the stars get hot, the double-teams start coming. That’ll leave three-point threats open on the wings and could lead to fireworks for a Milwaukee squad shooting a league-best 39.9 per cent from three since the break.

Durant over 44.5 points + rebounds + assists

Antetokounmpo over 31.5 points

Holiday over 1.5 threes