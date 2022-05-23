The Miami Heat have only won 2-of-12 quarters this series yet lead 2-1.

They opened Game 3 with a 39-18 first quarter and never relinquished the lead. In Game 1, they clawed back in the third quarter with a 22-2 run on the backs of their smothering defence.

To Boston’s credit, for large stretches, they’ve looked like the more skilled and athletic team, but they’ve also shown their inexperience.

24 Boston turnovers – that was the key Game 3 stat. The Heat had a 19-2 advantage in the steals department.

When you have such a drastic possession disparity, it’s near impossible to overcome.

Is the over/under line too low?

My main bet for Game 3 was the over at 207 and to be frank, it was an undeserving cover.

While the game flow was on pace through three quarters, in the fourth, possessions slowed down and the defence really tightened up for both teams.

Had the Celtics not rained in three triples to close the game leading to a 20-point final minute, it was destined to be the first under of the series. Instead, Boston and Miami have now hit three overs in a row.

On multiple occasions, I’ve highlighted how these two teams were first and second in defensive rating in the Eastern Conference. Naturally, you’d assume unders every game, right?

The problem is, 207 (the highest total so far in this series) is still below Boston and Miami’s combined points allowed per game. During the regular season, they allowed the NBA’s first and fourth-least points per game (104.5 and 105.5 opponent ppg) – 210.

These overs aren’t a knock on their defences, the lines are simply lower than they should be.

For reference, over the course of the 2021-22 playoffs, the average game total has been 213.8.

Series thoughts through three games

The constant roster shuffling has made this series tougher to handicap than others.

No Marcus Smart and Al Horford for Game 1

Derrick White misses Game 2 for the birth of his child

Kyle Lowry returns for Game 3 but Robert Williams sits

Then you have the injuries:

PJ Tucker suffers an ankle injury in Game 1 and leaves Game 2 with a knee issue

Jimmy Butler leaves the second half of Game 3 also with a knee issue

Marcus Smart rolls his ankle in the same game and has a Paul Pierce-Esque return

Jayson Tatum goes to the locker room with a shoulder injury before coming back for the final three minutes of Game 3

Through all the variance, a few consistent elements have stood out.

1) Boston has been careless with the ball

48-34. That’s the turnover split, Boston versus Miami.

Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka, called out his team’s ball movement in an in-game interview and that continues to be a problem.

When they get too isolation-heavy on offence, the Heat have done a good job bringing a second defender or telegraphing Boston’s passes when they get cornered.

During Miami’s 22-2 third-quarter run in Game 1, they accumulated six steals and two blocks.

In Game 3, they racked up 19 steals which is the most in any playoff game since 2015, as per ESPN Stats and Info.

2) Kyle Lowry providing the intangibles

KLow’s box score stats don’t stand out (11 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists) but his impact on both ends of the floor was apparent.

The Heat had a 2.4 assist to turnover ratio, their best rate in any game over this series and last.

Lowry capitalized on Boston’s mistakes grabbing four steals, three of which were off bad passes.

No other play showed off his IQ more than his closing minute steal off Grant Williams who threw a careless inbound pass to Smart off a made Miami free throw.

That was the official dagger of the game (though they combined for 15 more points after).

Best bets moving forward?

I think these teams are more evenly matched than the game scores have shown.

Miami is up 2-1, yet Boston has scored eight more points through three games.

Stylistically, both teams share a similar identity.

They’re both elite on the defensive end and both depend on the three-ball to stimulate their offence.

Once again, I think Boston is more athletic and skilled offensively while Miami is the more-seasoned squad who outhustle and outsmart their opponents.

Especially if all players are healthy, I’m confident this goes the distance.

You can bet that at -105 on FanDuel.