Will DeMar DeRozan win regular-season MVP this year?

At +2000, DeRozan has a 4.7 per cent implied probability to take home the award.

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain the top three choices to win that award.

While it’s difficult to envision DeRozan winning that award over any of those three superstars, the fact he’s even in the conversation right now is a considerable achievement.

Remembering The Reaction

Let’s go back in time to the summer, when it would have been difficult to convince even the most hardcore DeRozan fan that he’d be right there with Embiid, Jokic and Giannis as one of the top choices to win MVP come February.

The general response to the trade the Chicago Bulls made to acquire DeRozan was rather cold.

When it came to letter grades, I saw at least one D- thrown in the Bulls direction.

The MVP futures market also reflected that outlook.

DeRozan could be found as high as 150-to-1 to win MVP in the pre-season.

He was +4800 to win that award before the NBA trade deadline.

I’m not here to crown him MVP, nor recommend a wager on DeRozan to win that award, but often times the most compelling stories in sports involve underdogs, players with a chip on their shoulder or something to prove.

The reality is that the majority of media and fans I came across criticized the contract that DeRozan received.

Analysts were on record suggesting he would end up on the Los Angeles Lakers or the Miami Heat for the mid-level exception ($9.5 million).

Through his play, he’s showing the world why that $85 million number was right.

DeRozan’s MVP Performance

If the season ended today, DeRozan would finish with career-highs in points and three-point percentage. It’d be his second-best season in effective field-goal percentage.

Averaging 20.6 points per game over his career, his scoring is over indexed by 36 per cent this season, and currently ranks fifth in the league at 28.1 points per game.

The Bulls are tied for first in the Eastern Conference, an accomplishment even more astonishing when you look at their injury situation.

Patrick Williams – 54 games missed

Alex Caruso – 26 games missed

Lonzo Ball – 24 games missed

Coby White – 20 games missed

Zach LaVine – 12 games missed

Nikola Vucevic – 7 games missed

Chicago’s Big 4 of DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic and Ball have only played in 23 games together all season – less than half of their total games.

Lonzo has been out for the last month, and LaVine has been absent for the majority of those games, yet the Bulls sustained with an 11-8 record.

DeRozan has averaged 33.1 points per game in those games, the second-best mark in the league over that span.

He also saw his name mentioned among one of the greatest players of all-time, achieving a massive scoring feat.

DeMar DeRozan has broken Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most consecutive games with 35+ points on 50% or better shooting. pic.twitter.com/bmHRUg5tf2 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 17, 2022

Measuring Chicago’s Success

Here are some key betting numbers for the Bulls during the preseason:

Win total: 42.5

Odds to make playoffs: -195

Implied seed: 7th in the East

Chicago is currently 38-21, five games clear of the play-in tournament, and first in the Eastern Conference standings.

At 42.5 projected wins, oddsmakers had them winning 51.8 per cent of their games.

They currently own a 64.4 winning percentage, which would make them the sixth-biggest overachievers this season behind the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Cleveland Cavaliers.

They entered All-Star Weekend on a five-game win streak, longest in the Eastern Conference.

LaVine is probable to return on Thursday, Caruso should be back by early March, and Ball is projected to get a few weeks of game reps before the playoffs begin.

Looking at their remaining schedule, they have one of the tougher paths leading up to the playoffs.

Fourteen of their final 23 games are against opponents with winning records, with over half of them on the road.

Rest Of Season Futures

Even though Chicago leads the entire conference, they’re not even favoured to win their own division right now.

Here is a look at the updated Central Division futures:

Milwaukee Bucks +110

Chicago Bulls +200

Cleveland Cavaliers +230

Looking even further ahead at the playoffs, here are their current odds:

Chicago to win the East: +1500 (6th Choice)

Chicago to win the NBA title: +2700 (9th Choice)

Circling back to individual bets, here’s the futures list for the highest average points per game this season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo +180

Joel Embiid +210

LeBron James +310

Luka Doncic +750

DeMar DeRozan +900

A Career Year For DeRozan

Chances are one of Embiid, Antetokounmpo, or Nikola Jokic takes home the regular season MVP trophy, but DeRozan has earned his respect.

He’s never finished higher than eighth in MVP voting (during the 2017-18 season with Toronto) but with how things are trending, he’ll beat that mark come June.

Should the Bulls defy the odds once again and miraculously come out on top of the Eastern Conference with this remaining strength of schedule, DeRozan could slip into a finalist spot for MVP.