Buried deep in our winter hibernation, it feels like the halfway point of the NBA season has snuck up on fantasy managers.

With the season as chaotic as it’s been, many rising stars have elevated their game, establishing new ceilings while several elder statesmen in the league have faltered during these strange times.

Taking a look back at what’s transpired might provide some guidance on how to approach the second half of the fantasy season.

FANTASY MVP

C Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Drafted as a back-end first rounder this season, Jokic has taken his game to a level most managers could’ve never imagined. It’s career highs all around: minutes, points, three-point and free throw percentages, rebounds, assists, and steals. Dropping seven more points per game than his previous career high (20.1), he’s top dog in fantasyland and looks sustainable. Factor in zero missed games and this is a no-brainer.

Honourable mention: C Joel Embiid, 76ers

BEST SLEEPER

SF, PF Jerami Grant, Pistons

Retrospect might blur our memory, but Grant was overlooked by most experts heading into this season. After signing a big off-season contract as a promising star with an established veteran (Blake Griffin) in his way, his ascension to alpha dog status seemed suspect. With March here, perhaps we need to give general manager Troy Weaver his due. The high-flying wingman went from a career-high 13.6 PPG to 23.4 PPG this season and has the efficiency to sustain.

Honourable mention: PF, C Chris Boucher, Raptors

BIGGEST BUST

PG Russell Westbrook, Wizards

A second-rounder in 2020-21, his downward trend line has plummeted into liability status. After lifting his free-throw percentage back above 70 per cent last year, he’s regressed to 60.4 per cent this season and is nearing five turnovers a game. He’s doing more harm than good at this point and would need to average close to 35/12/12 just to get back into the top-50 discussion.

Honourable mention: C Andre Drummond, Cavaliers

BEST FREE AGENT PICKUP

PG, SG Tyrese Haliburton, Kings

Congrats if you were in the cohort that drafted Haliburton. The hottest add after Week 1, his stock has been steadily rising. If you look at the history, fantasy production from rookies is rare. The last time a rookie cracked the top-25 was Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16. Ranking 41st over the last month, if the Iowa State Cyclone can maintain his shooting form, he could evolve into an underrated top-25 asset. Keeper material.

Honourable mention: SG Jordan Clarkson, Jazz

BEST HEADFAKE

SG Wayne Ellington, Pistons

This award goes to player who fooled the most fantasy managers into believing he was a season-long asset. Remember when Ellington was one of the hottest adds in January? Over a seven-game stretch, the three-point shooting journeyman led the league with 5.3 three-pointers per game on 58 per cent shooting from the field with 18.9 PPG, good for top-50 value. The streak dropped off a cliff after a zero-point performance to close out January. Since then, he’s dropped to 363rd, averaging 6.3 PPG, 1.3 3PT.

Honourable mention: PG, SG Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

TRAP PLAYER OF THE HALF

PG Ja Morant, Grizzlies

This award goes to the best real-life NBA player who you can’t drop in fantasy. If you watch Memphis Grizzlies games, it’s impossible to ignore Morant’s potential star power. He’s a bouncy, dynamic playmaker who’s always one step away from a highlight-reel moment. Unfortunately, in fantasy his skill doesn’t match his production. With the prevalence of three-point shooting today, Morant’s low volume (0.7) and efficiency (21.6 per cent) beyond the arc really hurts his value. Factor in his downward trending field-goal percentage (44.6 versus 47.7 in 2019-20) and limited defensive stats and you get the same top-130 performance he gave you during his rookie campaign.

Honourable mention: PF, C LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

BEST INJURY REPLACEMENT STREAMER

C Naz Reid, Timberwolves

With so many missed games this season, the leaders in your league have likely made some sound streaming decisions. After Karl-Anthony Towns went on the COVID list in mid-January, Reid stepped in for 11 games, delivering top-60 production for his managers. He averaged over one three, steal and block per game while shooting 50 per cent from the field and 78 per cent from the charity stripe. Excluding assists, he gave you a bit of everything as a roto darling. Unfortunately, since KAT’s return, Reid is averaging just 17 minutes and outside the top-150 in nine-cat leagues.

Honourable mention: C Enes Kanter, Trail Blazers