In a world where social media can’t stop talking about the stock market and GameStop, how do we sort out hype from substance in fantasy basketball?

Every player at the top of ESPN’s most added list has had an eye-catching game in the past seven days, but how many of these names will migrate to the drop list in a few weeks?

Luguentz Dort was once a most added player this NBA season, now he tops the most dropped list. Chris Boucher saw his roster percentage climb to 92 per cent after sitting below 50 to start the year, now he’s eighth on the drop list.

Basketball players are human; they have good days and bad days. Just like investing, the key to fantasy success is finding supporting evidence that indicates said player’s production is sustainable.

Of the players soaring to the moon, which players’ stats are here to stay?

*Seven-Day Change - Roster % and Player Rater - Last 15 in brackets

JUSTIFIED HYPE

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves (Rostered Percentage: +22.9, Player Rater: 111)

If your fantasy team competes in field-goal percentage, Edwards carries too much liability but if you punt the category, the No.1 pick carries legit top-100 upside. His slash and drive profile fits perfectly on Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns creating in the post while D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley punish teams from three. With the T-Wolves dead last in the NBA, it’s not hard to imagine the front office getting him up to 30+ mpg. If so, he can offer up sustainable value in points, three-pointers and steals.

Thaddeus Young, Bulls (Rostered Percentage: +20.9, Player Rater: 117)

After posting near triple-doubles in back-to-back games, Young brings some upside in his age-32 season. With Wendell Carter Jr. out for a few weeks, Daniel Gafford has filled in as the starting centre but Young is ultimately getting the lion’s share of the minutes (27 mpg over the last four). The assists aren’t here to stay but his field-goal percentage, rebounds and steals are – he’s proven that over the course of his career. Until Carter Jr. returns, Young can provide top-100 value.

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks (Rostered Percentage: +18.7, Player Rater: 65)

Owner of the flashiest box scores in this group, Quickley has topped 25 points in three of his last four games. Knicks diehards will tell you, the 25th pick from this year’s draft looks incredibly polished for a rookie and profiles as a future starter. He shot 43 per cent from three as a sophomore at Kentucky and currently shoots 37 per cent with the Knicks. As a rookie, you want a feel for what a player’s ceiling is. Quickley has proven he has the scoring upside; his main challenge will be overcoming the logjam of guards in New York’s current rotation.

JUST HYPE

Jarred Vanderbilt (Rostered Percentage: +16.2, Player Rater: 70)

During six starts in January, Vanderbilt showed tremendous promise posting top-60 value on the back of solid defensive numbers. Since Jan. 13, he’s posted at least one steal and block in every game as a starter or reserve. But with KAT and Juan Hernangomez returning shortly, I expect Vanderbilt to regress back to 15 mpg which isn’t enough to sustain fantasy value in the deepest of leagues.

Cody Zeller, Hornets (Rostered Percentage: +16.0, Player Rater: 182)

In the three games since Zeller returned to Charlotte’s starting lineup, he’s posted top-100 value highlighted by his poster dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo last Saturday. Even though he’s averaged 30 mpg in those starts, I don’t see that keeping up. In his last three seasons with the Hornets, he’s averaged just 23 mpg without registering a top-100 campaign. Coming into his ninth NBA season, I wouldn’t count on a transcendent jump in production.

Gary Trent Jr., Trail Blazers (Rostered Percentage: +15.8, Player Rater: 173)

After a bit of uncertainty post-C.J. McCollum injury, Trent Jr. has emerged as the clear beneficiary of the vacated play time. In three starts, he’s scored 15 three-pointers and peppered in seven steals. But with all three-point specialists, Trent Jr. will be a volatile fantasy option with the potential for dud performances if his feel is off. Don’t expect the steals to last either; in the 13 games prior, he only registered four steals. Lastly, I wouldn’t count on the 38.7 mpg as a starter. Trent Jr. playing more minutes than Damian Lillard should raise an eyebrow.