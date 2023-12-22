Setting The Pick – MVP roundtable Since the Denver Nuggets hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy back in June, Nikola Jokic has been the only player favoured to win the 2023-24 MVP. After six months, that finally changed. Joel Embiid extended a historic streak of games with 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds to 13 in a row with a 51-point outburst against the league’s best defence, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. By breaking The Joker’s grip on the MVP award, other candidates might have an easier path to credibility.

The traders at FanDuel finally saw enough and gave him his flowers. Embiid is now +155 for MVP after opening the year as the fifth choice at +850.

Considering how short The Joker had been listed at all season, this is quite the paradigm shift.

Let’s go over the five choices all priced under 10-to-1.



Joel Embiid, +155 to win Most Valuable Player

There aren’t many flaws to Embiid’s MVP case.

The biggest knock on him coming into the season? He is the reigning champ.

In many instances when a player goes for a repeat, they have to definitively exceed their previous season’s output to stand a chance. Embiid is on pace.

Here are his key stats year-over-year:



2022-23 averages: 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks

2023-24 averages: 35.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.9 blocks



As you see, across the board improvement in every category.

But what’s the zinger? He’s averaging half a minute less per game versus last season.

When the James Harden fiasco was playing out heading into the season, there were legitimate concerns about Philadelphia’s viability as a championship contender.

The stink of their disappointing playoff run was lingering, and their win total subsequently dropped by four games prior to opening night.

Through the Christmas break, Embiid has clearly quelled those concerns by taking on more scoring responsibility and elevating his playmaking to a level never seen before in his career.

The Sixers sit at 19-8, two games back of Boston. No Harden yet the Sixers stay winning.



Nikola Jokic, +330 to win Most Valuable Player

You know Jokic is being taken for granted when he gets leapfrogged on a night he drops 31 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists.

His is so consistently dominant, NBA fans bat an eye at his brilliance.

The catalyst for his fall in the MVP rankings is likely two-part.

He’s had multiple uncharacteristic games in December – back-to-back games where he shot under 35 percent from the field, an ejection versus Chicago, and an eight-point performance against Dallas albeit in a blowout win. Denver has simply lost too many games.

As the reigning champs, the Nuggets were expected to be the class of the West. At 19-10, they sit third behind Minnesota and Oklahoma City with the league’s seventh-best net rating.

Earlier in the season, Jamal Murray went down with a hamstring injury that kept him out for roughly a month. The Nuggets sustained, going 8-6 in the games he missed.

There’s not much criticize on Jokic’s individual play. His shooting efficiency is worse than his previous three seasons, but his counting stats remain on par.

It all comes down to winning. If the Nuggets get back to the top of the West, he should be back in the pole position for MVP.



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, +650 to win Most Valuable Player

I flagged SGA just last week in this article at +900 for this award.

Even though he’s the third choice on FanDuel, I stand by my belief he’s more of a longshot than the other four candidates. He simply doesn’t hold the brand name, especially when the votes will be due for submission.

With that said, I mapped out his path to this award and one of the opportunities was finishing as the No. 1 seed by New Year.

They took down the Nuggets last week, they ended the Clippers’ nine-game win streak, and now they have games against Western Conferences leaders Minnesota and Denver once again next Friday.

Should OKC lock down all these landmark wins, it’ll be impossible to ignore the noise this young team is making after finishing the previous campaign at 40-42.

With Chet Holmgren emerging as a legitimate two-way star, SGA has improved in essentially every statistical category not named scoring.

Keep an eye out for his name by January.



Luka Doncic, +700 to win Most Valuable Player

I’ll open this Doncic blurb by saying I think his price holds the most value of the five.

Dallas opened the season with several question marks and FanDuel listed their win total at 43.5, good for the 11th seed out West.

Over the first 10 games of the season, they came out blazing hot with an 8-2 record, tied for first in the West.

Individually, Doncic’s production is on par with last season. His growth has come beyond the arc - he’s improved both his percentage and volume from deep.

His price has recently dipped due to injury luck; co-star Kyrie Irving has missed the past six games and they’ve gone 3-3.

Through Irving’s injury, Doncic has put up astronomical numbers, scoring 30-plus points in 11 straight games prior to their loss against the Clippers.

FanDuel was giving him tons of respect; his point prop was listed at 36.5 ahead of that tilt.

As a player, Doncic is producing at an MVP level. But like season’s past, it all comes down to winning for the Slovenian.

The Mavs have to be the third seed or better for Luka Magic to be a legitimate contender for MVP.



Giannis Antetokounmpo, +1000 to win Most Valuable Player

Just like Doncic above, I think Antetokounmpo is closer to this award than the price indicates.

Statistically, he’s just under one point, rebound and assist below his previous averages last year; not terrible.

But on the defensive end he’s re-emerged, going up from 0.8 steals and blocks to 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over 27 games.

If I had to guess, the presence of Damian Lillard continues to scare the FanDuel traders.

No other candidate in this article has a more prolific co-star; Dame Time is MVP-calibre himself.

When these two joined forces to open the year, a lot of chemistry questions emerged. Their offence wasn’t as explosive, and they weren’t running as many pick-and-rolls as analysts predicted.

What’s the other factor that doesn’t get considered much?

Milwaukee also introduced a new head coach in Adrian Griffin, who seems to be experiencing many growing pains himself.

Integrating all these changes was always going to be challenging, but the arrow is pointing up for the Bucks.

They’re currently on a six-game winning streak, the longest in the NBA, and in the middle of a light stretch of their schedule.

They play Boston on Jan. 11, but between then and now, none of their next eight opponents would have home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Winning solves all