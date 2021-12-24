As is tradition, the NBA shines the spotlight on 10 teams throughout Christmas Day but unfortunately this season, it might feel more like a dress rehearsal versus showtime.

Forty players will be sidelined due to health and safety protocols, highlighted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Trae Young. Most of those players are on schedule to return prior to the new year but unfortunately for fans on Christmas, they’ll have to settle for the next best thing.

Kudos if you’re able to watch every game, but if you’re forced to pick your spots, here are the three games I’d target watching (betting considerations included).

1. Golden State at Phoenix (5 p.m. EST)

Why watch?

- If you want to observe what top-level play looks like in today’s NBA, these two teams will provide the blueprint. This game reminds me of the classic battles between the Lakers and Spurs in the early 2010s, where everyone knew they were watching the world’s best basketball.

Themes and storylines

- These two title contenders have already played twice, both winning on their respective home-courts. They won’t face off again until March 30th, so expect both teams to make a statement on national TV.

- The winner of this game will own the best record in the league.

- No Christmas Day miracle unfortunately, Klay Thompson will remain sidelined.

Betting considerations

- The Warriors will be without starters Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. Expect Steph Curry to shoulder the scoring burden and Draymond Green to facilitate the offence. This’ll be the first time they’ve played together on Christmas since 2018.

- In both head-to-head matchups this season, Deandre Ayton has led Phoenix in scoring. He’s a clear mismatch against Kevon Looney and Golden State’s thin frontcourt.

2. Brooklyn at Los Angeles Lakers(8 p.m. ET)

Why watch?

- In October, this game was set up to be an NBA Finals preview. Could that still hold true? Yes. But if the playoffs started tomorrow, I wouldn’t bet on either team making it.

Themes and storylines

- I don’t care if I’m beating a dead horse, it needs to be pointed out that LeBron James turns 37 in a week. Older fans appreciate this, younger ones probably don’t get it. Do you know how badly bodies break down into your late 30s? Appreciate LeBron while you can, it’s a marvel he’s still out there dominating.

- James Harden and Russell Westbrook square off in a marquee matchup after spending four years as teammates on two separate teams. We get to see them on opposing sides for just the second time on Christmas Day. Too bad fellow OKC alum, KD, won’t get to join the party.

Betting considerations

- Whether his conditioning is up to snuff or not, Brooklyn’s fate will depend on Harden. He registered a double-double in each of his last four games prior to entering protocols and I expect him to keep dishing out dimes as the offensive maestro.

- Like Santa lugging around a sack of presents, LeBron has been carrying this Lakers group since Anthony Davis went down with an MCL sprain four games ago. His jumper is on right now and he’s scored 30 or more in three straight games. I’d bank on that trend continuing.

3. Atlanta at New York (12 p.m. EST)

Why watch?

- This was originally the villain game – Trae Young walks into Madison Square Garden breaking the hearts of Knicks fans once again on Christmas Day after antagonizing them in last year’s playoffs.

Themes and storylines

- New York native Kemba Walker has emerged from coach Tom Thibodeau’s doghouse (due to roster depletion) and erupted like a volcano, averaging 31.3 points over the past three games. Taken out of the rotation with little explanation, what storyline is better than a homegrown star leading the Knicks to a victory after he watched them go 3-7 sitting on the bench?

Betting considerations

- Buy the storyline, Walker over on the points, rebounds, assists prop.

- With Trae out, how does this Atlanta offence operate? It’ll likely be an attack by committee, but fans should be excited to get a front-row seat for Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks sixth-overall pick from 2020. No Clint Capela opens the door for heavy minutes. His defence might steal the show.