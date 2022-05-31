Warriors look for their fourth championship in eight years

After so many outlier results in the previous round, NBA fans get a dream Finals matchup with two teams very evenly matched.

Golden State has averaged the most points per game in the playoffs.

Boston led the league in defensive rating and was second in the playoffs.

Golden State has the best winning percentage of all playoff teams.

Boston has the best net rating.

Golden State’s effective field-goal percentage is second only behind Brooklyn.

Boston has held opponents to 43.3 per cent from the field, second only behind Milwaukee.

These two teams are stylistically different from one another but share many similarities. They’re both well-balanced, have superstar leaders and get ample production from their role players.

We can go on endlessly breaking down this series but for this article, I’m going to stick to the numbers.

Game Total Observations

At the time of writing, the game total is set at 211.5. Here’s how both teams stack up:

Golden State:

- Average game total, 222.9

- Over/under record against Game 1 total, 10-6

Boston:

- Average game total, 208.1

- Over/under record against Game 1 total, 10-8

I crunched the numbers on all 81 games from these playoffs and broke them down by game:

Playoff average total: 213.1

Game 1 average: 215.3

Game 2 average: 222.4

Game 3 average: 213.1

Game 4 average: 215.4

Game 5 average: 203.8

Game 6 average: 208.7

Game 7 average: 203.0

There are a few observations you should take away from the data.

First, there’s something about Game 2s that lead to higher scoring outputs. The first game jitters are out of the way, teams are still well-rested, or opponents haven’t optimized how to best scheme their defence just yet. I’m not sure there’s one defining reason to explain the scoring jump.

The point is, through 14 matchups, Game 2s average out to be the highest-scoring game. This year, only one Game 2 finished with a total below 200. There have been 23 sub-200 games during these playoffs.

The second takeaway is the declining trend of game totals as the series gets deeper. Scoring peaks at Game 2 and drops to a low by Game 7.

In theory, most NBA fans know elimination games are lower-scoring and generally tenser. The pace goes down, scoring efficiency does too.

Considering the fact Boston and Golden State have averaged 217.7 ppg in their six Game 1s this year, the data suggests over 211.5 is the right play.

Player Prop Trends

When establishing leans for player props, I always make sure my qualitative takes match the data. But sometimes the oddsmaker sets a line that is on point and not worth attacking.

Here are three lines worth considering for Game 1:

Jayson Tatum over 4.5 assists

Qualitative:

- What has stood out for me these playoffs? Tatum’s growth as a playmaker. His decision-making has evolved to a superstar level and rarely is he taking selfish, forced shot attempts as he once did in his younger days. He’s passing out of double-teams better than ever.

The Numbers:

- Record against 4.5 assists: 13-5

- Playoff average: 5.9 apg

- Game 1 track record: 8 assists vs. Brooklyn, 6 assists vs. Milwaukee, 6 assists vs. Miami

Marcus Smart over 3.5 rebounds

Qualitative:

- This season’s DPOY has shown his value on that end in multiple ways. From taking away Jimmy Butler or Kyrie Irving’s breathing space to drawing a league-best eight charges in the playoffs, Smart seems to be everywhere on the floor. Even after suffering that awful looking ankle sprain, his intensity hasn’t relented. With multiple days rest for the first time in weeks, I expect Smart’s minutes to maintain or increase.

The Numbers:

- Record against 3.5 rebounds: 10-5 (currently on an 8-game streak of overs)

- Playoff average: 4.5 rebounds

- Game 1 track record: 7 rebounds vs. Brooklyn, 1 rebound vs. Milwaukee, 9 rebounds vs. Miami

Kevon Looney under 9.5 rebounds

Qualitative:

- For the record, even after Looney only grabbed five rebounds in Game 1 versus Dallas, I chased his over based on Golden State’s game plan. It was clear Coach Steve Kerr was looking to exploit Dallas’ lack of rim protection. That was ultimately the reason they won so swiftly in my opinion. Looney was a monster throughout the series and all the credit goes to him. However, I feel his minutes and usage were inflated that series because of how weak Dallas was in the post. Don’t forget Looney was mostly a no-show in the first two rounds. There’s recency bias baked into his rebound prop right now.

The Numbers:

- Record against 9.5 rebounds: 11-5 (10-1 in the first two rounds)

- Playoff average: 7.7 rebounds

- Game 1 track record: 7 rebounds vs. Denver, 6 rebounds vs. Memphis, 5 rebounds vs. Dallas

Series Thoughts?

With the right talking points, I think either side could make the case for why they’ll win the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

These are some of the key factors I’m considering ahead of Game 1:

- Who will take care of the ball better?

- No. 1 and 2 during the regular season, who’s elite defence shows out?

- How much is Golden State’s championship experience worth?

- Can Boston effectively capitalize on their athleticism edge?

I’ll go on record saying I don’t have a wager placed for the series correct score, but push comes to shove, I’d pencil Golden State in 7 at +350.