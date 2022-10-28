Setting The Pick – NBA Friday Night Best Bets We got 11 games in the NBA tonight with some opportunistic spots to bet. The Raptors play the second of a home-and-home versus the Sixers while some players off to hot starts are still sitting at low lines. Here are my Friday night best bets.

PHILADELPHIA VS. TORONTO

News and notes: At the time of writing, Joel Embiid was listed as questionable with only a few hours to tip-off. All of the Sixers player props are currently off the board.

In the first game of this mini-series, it was evident that Philly is struggling to defend in transition. Even though these are the first and second slowest teams in the NBA, they smashed the over of 211.5. Credit to both teams for shooting over 43 per cent from three, but the 29 fast break points stood out for the Toronto side. As a bonus, if Embiid is out, the line should slide further in Toronto’s favour.

The play: Raptors Team Total, over 107.5

A major assumption is baked into this blurb, but if Embiid is active, Harden’s point prop should be listed as it was this morning at 21.5. While Harden missed this number on Wednesday, it had more to do with a drop in usage versus a regression in his shot making. He’s still shooting 47.7 per cent from the field and is more agile looking than last year when he averaged 22.0 ppg. He sits at 25.0 ppg on the season and likely bounces back after shooting a season-low 12 shots last game.

The play: Harden over 21.5 points (line assumes Embiid is active)

NBA SLATE BEST BETS

Tyrese Haliburton – He’s been zooming up the Most Improved Player board five games into the season and sits second in pricing (+1000) one spot behind Anthony Edwards. His points prop has dropped down by two heading into Washington. While the Wiz have improved on defence, 17.5 points is still low relative to Haliburton’s season average of 22.6 ppg. One of the risks with him will always be his selflessness. But he’s hit the over in 4-of-5 games this season and scored 26 points in their season-opener against Washington.

The play: Haliburton over 17.5 points

DeMar DeRozan – Another injury-dependent bet, but all the signs point to Zach LaVine being rested for tonight’s game. Should he sit, it’s a potential smash spot for DeRozan against his former team. Over the first five games, DeRozan has a 32.4 usage rate with LaVine out versus 23.4 with him in. He’s averaged 34.5 ppg so far with LaVine on the bench and averaged 36.0 ppg in his two contests against the Spurs last year. Is DeRozan a bit petty? Maybe. That’s why I love this spot.

The play: DeRozan over 26.5 points

Nikola Jokic – The back-to-back regular season MVP looks as good as ever, shooting 65.6 per cent from the field and 90.6 per cent from the line; both would be career highs. So far this season, his scoring is slightly down, but that’s about selflessness versus skill. His assists are at 9.4 per game as he works on incorporating Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray back into the fold. Utah has been a high-flying team this season, ranking 8th in pace. With more possessions than usual, Jokic could be on triple-double watch again.

The play: Jokic over 8.5 assist