The NBA trade deadline is less than 10 days away and one of the last catalysts to create fantasy tidal waves.

Using last year as an example, Detroit’s Andre Drummond was shipped off to Cleveland, which opened the door for Christian Wood to finish the final 13 games as the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy hoops. He was 171st up until the deadline.

When established stars are being floated in trade rumours, it’s the replacement players who see a spike in production. Once Detroit benched Blake Griffin this season, Saddiq Bey went from 262nd in fantasy to 108th.

It’s been an unprecedented season for trade candidates with so many big names already being benched ahead of the deadline. I won’t go into detail on guys like Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge or P.J. Tucker, instead I’ll focus on situations that are still up in the air that you can exploit.

Trade or buyout candidates

Trade candidate – SG: Victor Oladipo, HOU

Beneficiary – SG: Kevin Porter Jr., HOU

John Wall hasn’t played a game since the All-Star Break and Eric Gordon will be out four to six weeks. With Houston losing 16 straight, the tank is coming. Oladipo is highly coveted around the league and could find a new home before March 25 with his expiring contract. Over the past three games, Porter Jr. has flashed his top-50 potential with some ball-dominant, flashy playmaking. Assuming the Rockets find a trade partner for Oladipo, I’d try and snag KPJ for a top-75 player.

Trade candidate – PF,C: John Collins, ATL

Beneficiary – SF, PF: Danilo Gallinari, ATL

Collins has seen his name pop up in trade rumours ever since he failed to agree to a contract extension last off-season. Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported interest from teams even though the price is steep. If Atlanta decides max contracts for both Collins and Trae Young is too expensive, don’t be surprised to see Atlanta take a favourable trade at the deadline. In that scenario, Gallinari becomes the big winner. He’s a great fit beside big man Clint Capela and affords Young the spacing he needs to excel. Gallinari is worth adding in free agency or trading for with a top-100 player.

Trade candidate – PF, C: Al Horford, OKC

Beneficiary – C: Moses Brown, OKC

My colleague Fabio Lucarini already highlighted Brown as a potential high-upside addition in fantasy. He’s been a top-85 player over the past seven days, but I also want to spotlight his dominant G League production. In 14 games, the big man averaged 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in just 26.4 minutes. He led the league with a whopping 6.0 offensive rebounds per game, displaying his potential for field goal percentage, scoring and rebounding production. While Isaiah Roby has filled in for Horford when he’s out resting, his production has been lacklustre at best. Brown is the high-reward stash who could pay off come playoff time.

Trade candidate – SF: Michael Porter Jr., DEN

Beneficiary – SF: Michael Porter Jr., DEN

I wanted to offer up a trade scenario that leads to more production for the candidate. Porter Jr. is undoubtedly one of the most talented young players in the NBA and has legitimate potential as a future scoring leader. What if Denver decided they really like their current roster and wanted to go for the championship now? Porter Jr. would likely be a key piece involved in that scenario. Wherever he ends up, it’s almost a lock that MPJ will find himself in a more prominent role. Like James Harden buried on the depth chart in OKC, Porter Jr.’s fantasy production could jump into the top 20 if he was given the keys to the kingdom. If rumours start to pick up, I’d be flying to make a high-risk, high-reward trade offer.