Rautins on Barnes: 'He's unbelievable. I don't know if I can call him a rookie anymore'

For most lottery-bound teams, tonight’s matchup would be any other game.

For Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey, this is probably a must-win.

You can point to coaching, matchups, or analytics, but for some reason the Pistons always come ready for their games against the Toronto Raptors.

Pistons/Raptors tonight. AKA Dwane Casey's Super Bowl.



Casey's record vs Raptors as Pistons coach:

8-3 (.727 winning %)



His record as Pistons coach:

96-186 (.340 winning %) — Fabio Lucarini (@Fatty_Fadeaway) March 3, 2022

Here are three bets to consider ahead of tipoff:

Detroit Pistons +8.5

Oddsmakers set lines based on historical data and build models that dynamically adjust to a variety of statistically driven factors.

Sometimes, this very automated process doesn’t account for tidbits like Casey’s unproven grudge against his former organization.

Is there substance to this angle?

On one hand, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby are the only players to play under his leadership.

On the other, Nick Nurse was Casey’s assistant coach at one point. It’s easier to prepare counterattacks when you know your opponent’s tendencies right?

Even though VanVleet hasn’t been ruled out, there’s reason to believe he opts to sit out both of these home games ahead of their upcoming six-game road trip.

Taking your Raptors/NBA questions on this morning's edition of #TheRaptorsBeat. Send 'em in and we'll answer a few live at 10am @TSN1050Radio. https://t.co/duqS1wQHHW — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 3, 2022

On Tuesday night, the line moved a full point after VanVleet was ruled out roughly two hours before tipoff.

If you get in at the current price, you’ll likely catch an extra point or two of value prior to close.

Gary Trent Jr. under 3.5 threes

This pick is a combination of two observations:

1. The Raptors’ offence has been more democratic in the four games since the All-Star break. Trent Jr.’s usage rate over the last four (19.3) has been below his season-average (21.2) even though VanVleet missed the last two games and Anunoby missed all four.

2. GTJ has averaged 5.5 three-point attempts per game over the last four. Even factoring in the three blowout games, he’s only averaging 2.7 minutes less per game. For him to hit the over at his current volume, he’d be expected to shoot 72.7 per cent from three.

While Trent Jr. has been scorching hot in the 19 games since returning from a six-game absence (43 per cent from deep), he’s cooled off since the trade deadline.

In his past seven games, he’s averaged 6.7 three-point attempts on 31.9 per cent shooting. That amounts to 2.1 three per game, half of what he’d need to hit the over for tonight.

Isaiah Stewart over 8.5 rebounds

Beef Stew has been inconsistent for both the Pistons and fantasy managers this season after garnering plenty hype in the summer.

While he hasn’t made many gains on the scoring front, he’s beginning to establish himself as a bruising offensive rebounder.

Since the start of February, Stewart has averaged 4.9 offensive rebounds per game, second in the NBA only behind Steven Adams.

On the season, Toronto has the third worst defensive rebounding rate. That can be attributed to a combination of their thin frontcourt depth and propensity to play zone defence more often than league average.

Fouls have been an issue for Stewart but if he can stay on the court, I like the over. He’s hit it in 10 of his last 13 games (77 per cent).