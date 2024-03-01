Setting The Pick – Playoff Push

With the calendar flipping to March, the urgency for wins heightens as teams jockey for playoff positioning.

The introduction of the play-in tournament has added more drama to the final weeks of the regular season.

It’s not only about the four additional teams getting a shot at the playoffs. With a guaranteed playoff berth at stake, the value of seeds five and six have skyrocketed as well.

In both conferences, there is a logjam right in the middle of the standings.

Seeds four through eight in the East are separated by 1.5 games, while seeds five through eight in the West share the same gap.

A lot can happen in this final stretch of this season, but here are two bets worth monitoring:

Kings Royally Plummeting

Sacramento is currently +184 to miss the playoffs on FanDuel after floating around +210 during All-Star Weekend.

There are quite a few red flags to point out about the darlings of last season (a team that broke a 16-year playoff drought).

After overachieving against their 33.5-win total and ending with the best offensive rating in the NBA last April, this year’s team has come down to earth.

The Kings are down to 14th on offence while their defence remains in the 20s, as it was last year.

They’re only one game above .500 in 2024 and outside of two statement wins versus Denver, Sacramento has only beaten three teams in a playoff spot since January 1.

Domantas Sabonis is on pace for a career season, but his individual contributions can’t cover up the deficiencies of his teammates.

De’Aaron Fox has taken a major leap as a three-point threat, but his scoring around the rim has regressed.

Kevin Huerter’s shooting efficiency and volume are both down this year.

Keegan Murray is mired in a sophomore slump after a promising rookie season. He’s shooting five per cent worse from three-point range.

Similar to last season, Sacramento has been extremely fortunate on the health front.

Last year, not a single starter missed more than 10 games.

This year, De’Aaron Fox is the worst of the five, missing just seven games.

While Malik Monk is the favourite to win Sixth Man of the Year on FanDuel at -120, no one else on the Kings’ bench has been contributing much.

Their margin of error is paper-thin. One multi-week absence from Sabonis or Fox would be a death sentence.

As of today, they sit in the 8th-seed just 1.5 games ahead of the Lakers, 2 games ahead of Golden State.

There is a reasonable probability that they drop into the bottom two seeds of the play-in tournament, which would force them into a win-or-go-home game against one of two extremely seasoned squads.

With how they’re currently playing, the Kings will likely be priced as a pick ‘em (at best) in either matchup.

Taking a look at the rest of the standings, Phoenix continues to fight injury woes and owns the toughest remaining strength of schedule, but I’d count on them securing one of the final two playoff berths.

Dallas is the other team I’m confident escapes the play-in tournament. The Mavericks have looked good after their deadline moves.

The Kings are trending in the wrong direction.

FanDuel’s price implies they have a 69.7 per cent shot at making the playoffs.

I don’t share that confidence.

The play: Bet on the Kings to miss the playoffs (+184)

Do You Believe In Magic?

The last posted win total for Orlando was 46.5 on FanDuel and I’m counting on them to hit the over.

The Magic are currently 34-26, a 56.7 win percentage.

At that rate, they’re projected to win 46.5 games over a full regular season.

The biggest argument in their favour has to do with their remaining strength of schedule, by far the easiest in the NBA.

According to Tankathon.com, their final 22 opponents combine for a 43.9 win percentage.

For this bet to cash, Orlando needs 13 more wins.

Here’s the list of games they have against the bottom-10 teams:

Washington – 1

Detroit – 1

Charlotte – 3

Portland – 1

Memphis – 1

Toronto – 2

Brooklyn – 1

Houston - 1

It’d be foolish to pencil in all 11 of these as guaranteed wins.

That said, these teams are essentially done for the season with many of them incentivized to lose for draft purposes.

Beyond these games, only six of their remaining opponents sit ahead of them in the standings.

The other reason why I’m targeting this bet?

They’re finally healthy after being undermanned essentially all winter.

Starting centre, Wendell Carter Jr., has missed almost half the season.

Rookie guard, Anthony Black, was forced to start 31 games.

Former first-overall pick, Markelle Fultz, has been out for 36 games this year.

In February, almost everyone has been healthy, and the Magic have subsequently gone 9-3.

They’re in the top-half of both offensive and defensive rating this month and have earned quality wins versus Cleveland and Minnesota.

As Philadelphia struggles without Joel Embiid, the Magic have a real shot at finishing with a guaranteed playoff berth. They’re currently sixth in the East.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley has this team playing a gritty brand of basketball all season and should have them motivated to fight for every win here on out.

Orlando is one of the most exciting young teams in the association.

The Play: Bet the over on Orlando’s win total (46.5)