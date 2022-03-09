The Toronto Raptors futures prices have been in free fall since the NBA All-Star Break.

Unexpected losses to Charlotte, Detroit and Orlando have essentially derailed their hopes of sliding into the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Here is a look at how Toronto’s odds to make the playoffs have changed:

Odds to make the playoffs

At the All-Star Break: -290

Current: -170

Atlantic Division winner odds

At the All-Star Break: +700

Current: +8000

NBA championship winner odds:

At the All-Star Break: +8000

Current: +10000

With the second game of a six-game road trip on the slate tonight, let’s examine where they’re at.

What’s gone wrong

Coming out of the break, I had a script ready to go for TSN previewing the Raptors’ bad luck with injuries all season. We were about to spotlight Toronto’s 12-6 record with a healthy starting five and how they were destined to eclipse their ROS .500-win projection.

Feels like a jinx now.

OG Anunoby surprisingly popped up on the injury report with a finger fracture that afternoon.

Two games later, the team decided to rest Fred VanVleet after it was evident his nagging knee injury was limiting him.

With two or more starters absent, the Raps have gone 4-7.

They’re 5-7 in the 12 games VanVleet has missed this season, 8-14 in the 22 games Anunoby has missed.

No NBA team is immune to injuries, but the Raptors simply don’t have the depth to support multiple absences. Coach Nick Nurse clearly doesn’t trust his bench.



Pascal Siakam and VanVleet lead the entire NBA at 38.2 and 37.6 minutes per game. Anunoby is fifth, and rookie Scottie Barnes is 18th and first amongst rookies.

Those heavy minutes are catching up and the bench unit is not properly constructed to endure.

The 6-foot-9, all-switch unit is a great concept on paper, but as evidenced by their horrific shooting percentages these past three games, this team desperately needs the scoring of OG and FVV.

Where they’re headed

There are two remaining stretches of concern for Toronto.

1. This current six-game road trip.

2. A five-game stretch in late-March where they play four of the six Eastern Conference playoff-bound teams (Philadelphia, Chicago, Cleveland, Boston).

Of their final 18 games, only three come against opponents locked in for the lottery. It’s not a favourable schedule.

You have to wonder what their motivations will be with the playoffs approaching.

Masai Ujiri has been on record citing this as an experimental season. Championship aspirations are nice thoughts, but unrealistic.

Preserving the starters’ health might be at the forefront.

Best odds to exploit

The Raptors starters were consistently hitting their player prop overs in January and February as their minutes climbed.

Now that the lines have caught up, there might be a chance to make contrarian plays. Here are the minute splits pre and post All-Star Weekend:

Siakam pre-All-Star: 37.8 MPG

Siakam post-All-Star: 36.1 MPG

Barnes pre-All-Star: 35.4 MPG

Barnes post-All-Star: 35.3 MPG

Gary Trent Jr. pre-All-Star: 34.9 MPG

Gary Trent Jr. post-All-Star: 33.1 MPG

On top of the minutes, the shot distribution is also becoming more democratic.

Precious Achiuwa is up to 10.9 field-goal attempts per game, 50 per cent more than his pre-ASW volume.

Malachi Flynn has been thrust into a starting role, attempting 9.2 shots a game, three times more than his pre-ASW averages.

With the fluctuating usage rates, these are my general recommendations:

1. Invest in Barnes scoring: With Anunoby and VanVleet out, Barnes has been asked to step up his scoring. He’s up to 18.6 ppg, four more than his pre-All-Star rate. He’s also making a bigger impact defensively going from 1.8 combined steals and blocks to 2.6.

2. Fade Siakam threes: Opposing defences are homing in on Siakam. Every offensive play seems to start with the ball in Siakam’s hand. Because he’s been initiating the offence so often, there have been fewer opportunities for him to slide out for catch-and-shoot threes. He’s dropped down to 25 per cent from three and averaging just over two attempts per game.

3. Fade Toronto team totals: FVV is on a scorching streak from three scoring two or more threes in 31 straight games. The next closest is Kyrie Irving at 14. VanVleet is simply irreplaceable. The Raptors haven’t been able to replicate his production. They averaged 12.3 threes pre-ASW. They’re second-worst since the break at 9.4 threes made.