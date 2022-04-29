Three of the four semi-final series have been set.

Memphis and Minnesota face off tonight in Game 6; fitting that they’d be the last series to wrap.

Should the Grizzlies take care of business, it’ll be the first time in three seasons that all the favourites moved on from Round 1 and only the second time since 2009.

Even with favourites advancing, the first round gave NBA fans some surprising results, which has altered both series and futures pricing.

I’ll break down the odds before the playoffs versus present day and talk about how the narratives have shifted through two weeks of playoff basketball.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

Series Odds:

BOS -200

MIL +168

Pre-playoffs Championship Odds:

BOS +950

MIL +480

Current Championship Odds:

BOS +370

MIL +700

For various reasons, the narratives have drastically swung the future pricing for both teams.

Milwaukee, the NBA defending champs, have dropped back from favourites to win the East to the third option for two reasons.

First, Khris Middleton, their secondary option on offence, is projected to sit the entire series.

The left MCL injury of Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is a Grade 2 sprain and he is expected to miss the entire second-round series vs. Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The recovery of Grade 2 MCL places a potential Conference Finals in jeopardy for him as well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2022

Second, the Bucks lost some goodwill over the first two games versus Chicago after opening as -1100 favourites to win that series. They stumbled to a low-scoring Game 1 victory and were upset in Game 2.

On the Boston side, it feels like their opening series put the NBA world on notice.

Prior to Game 1, the Celtics and Nets shared equal odds to win the championship at +950. After watching them clamp down Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, unlike any team before, oddsmakers quickly moved their pricing down.

Most analysts saw it going the distance. The Boston sweep was priced at +1300.

Here are my main questions heading into this series:

1) Are the Celtics capable of limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo as they did with Kevin Durant?

Boston held Durant to 38.6 per cent from the field, his worst playoff shooting performance since his rookie season.

They achieved that with physicality – making it a maze for him to get to his spots off-ball.

With Giannis, the assignment is similar but will require a different game plan.

In Round 1, Jayson Tatum had the speed and strength advantage versus KD. Against The Greek Freak, that advantage gets flipped.

The Celtics have the most versatile, switchable defensive five of the remaining teams and will require a collective team effort to slow Giannis down.

While I’m confident Antetokounmpo will find his way to the rim, if there’s any defence capable of neutralizing him, Boston is that team.

Best bets: Milwaukee under team totals and Giannis over his assist props

2) Where does Milwaukee’s secondary scoring come from?

In their last three games with Middleton sidelined, Antetokounmpo’s usage rate was actually below his season average. He attempted 16.3 field-goals, whereas he took 18.5 shots per game during the regular season.

Jrue Holiday absorbed a ton of Middleton’s playmaking responsibilities, upping his usage rate to 26.2 versus 23.2 in the regular season.

The other takeaway from that series was their three-point shooting:

Grayson Allen (14-for-20, 70 per cent)

Pat Connaughton (9-for-19, 47.4 per cent)

Bobby Portis (7-for-19, 36.8 per cent)

Wesley Matthews (5-for-12, 41.7 per cent)

The Bucks were fifth in three-point attempts during the regular season.

Best bets: Over on Allen and Portis’ three-point props early in the series

3) If Boston wins, does Tatum become a runaway favourite for Finals MVP?

Prior to the playoffs, Tatum was +1100 to win finals MVP, the fourth-shortest price. He’s now +440 and the co-favourite.

Boston is undoubtedly a collective unit on both ends of the court, but Tatum has found another gear in these playoffs.

He displayed a new level of playmaking and defensive prowess few had witnessed previously.

The 24-year-old has earned the right to be in the Top-5 conversation.

With the added spotlight of matching up against two-time MVP Antetokounmpo, I don’t see his Finals MVP pricing getting any shorter or anyone on their roster usurping him for that award should they win it all.

Best bet: Tatum +440 to win Finals MVP

(1) Miami Heat vs. (4) Philadelphia 76ers

Series Odds:

MIA TBD

PHI TBD

Pre-playoffs Championship Odds:

MIA +750

PHI +1600

Current Championship Odds:

MIA +650

PHI +1400

Both teams heading into this series seem to be flying under the radar.

For Philly, they gave back two games to the Raptors and reignited concerns about Coach Doc Rivers and James Harden’s playoff track record.

They also have to play Joel Embiid with a torn right thumb ligament which will require off-season surgery.

For Miami, it’s not as clear why they’re underrated. Part of it might be the fact they won’t have the best player on the floor in any series from here on out. Part of it could be the fact Atlanta was such a “soft” opponent for them in Round 1.

Main series questions:

1) Who wins the big man matchup: Embiid or Bam Adebayo?

In three games this season, Miami held Embiid to 23.7 ppg, 42 per cent shooting from the floor, and 7.1 per cent from beyond the arc.

At one point in the season, Adebayo was the betting favourite to with Defensive Player of the Year.

He was the anchor for a Heat defence that finished fourth in defensive rating. The team had a +5.5 differential with Bam on the floor versus off.

Adebayo might be undersized to consistently defend Embiid one-on-one, but he was critical in keeping Atlanta out of the paint. The Hawks scored the second-fewest paint points last round.

Embiid took 56 per cent of his shots at the rim in Round 1 and did the majority of his damage there or at the foul-line.

It’ll be interesting to see how far Miami could push him out towards the perimeter.

Best bet: Embiid under his scoring props

2) Who will get hotter from three?

Toronto averaged 32.8 three-point attempts versus Philly and were left wide open 15 times per game (45.7 per cent).

Miami had 14.2 wide open threes per game against Atlanta, but actually shot worse in those situations (31 per cent) versus contested threes (36.4 per cent).

The Heat didn’t do that in the regular season, so I anticipate some positive regression coming.

On the Philly side, they were dialed in when open. They averaged 42.2 per cent with no defender within 6 feet.

Toronto gave up a whopping 18.2 wide open threes to the Sixers and that’s unlikely to repeat against Miami.

Best bet: Under on three-point props from Danny Green and Tobias Harris

3) Can Miami replicate their defensive performance versus this offence?

The Heat locked Trae Young down with their switchability on the perimeter. That’s less of an advantage with someone like Embiid.

When the big man isn’t initiating the offence, it’s Harden handling the playmaking.

An interesting note for Philly, Harden missed both games against the Heat after their midseason trade. In his lone game against them while on Brooklyn, he shot 4-of-12 from the field.

It won’t surprise me if Miami’s game plan is to defend Harden the same way they did with Young in Game 1, where they held him to 1-of-12 shooting.

Best bet: Under on Harden’s points + rebounds + assists prop in Game 1

(1) Phoenix Suns vs. (4) Dallas Mavericks

Series Odds:

PHX TBD

DAL TBD

Pre-playoffs Championship Odds:

PHX +250

DAL +4600

Current Championship Odds:

PHX +330

DAL +1600

Phoenix has seen their championship odds shortened after a tenacious battle with New Orleans in the first round.

Devin Booker’s injury seemed ambiguous and had bettors concerned it might linger, given the history of other players with hamstring injuries.

The Suns have fallen below the Warriors to win the West, but their early struggles were more about New Orleans being a mismatch versus poor play from Phoenix.

Dallas walked into the playoffs on the brink of disaster, with Luka Doncic suffering a calf strain in an inconsequential final game of the regular season.

Luckily for the Mavs, Jalen Brunson stepped up heroically, and the Jazz collapsed in disappointing fashion.

Main series questions:

1) How much time does Booker need? Will he return to 100 per cent at all in the playoffs?

While it was encouraging to have Booker back in the lineup for Game 6, he was still ramping up. Two things stood out.

First, he took zero shots at the rim, and he had five in the first two games.

Second, he shot 1-for-6 from three after going 11-for-19 in Games 1 and 2.

Perhaps the severity of his injury is less than other notable hamstring injuries (think 2021 James Harden). Still, perhaps the best way to approach it from a betting perspective is to challenge him until he proves us otherwise.

Best Bet: Under Booker point props in Game 1

2) Is Mikal Bridges enough to limit Doncic?

Bridges has elevated his reputation as a lockdown perimeter defender, getting himself into the Top-3 for DPOY this season.

His speed combined with his seven-foot wingspan gives him the tools to clamp down the best player on opposing teams consistently.

A lot of stats have been cited for making his case: Iron-man status playing all 82 games, most miles travelled per game on defence and a minuscule 2.7 fouls per 48 minutes.

Doncic only played in one game versus Phoenix this season, a 109-101 loss in January.

He dropped a 22-8-8 stat line, all below his season average.

Doncic impressively averaged 29 ppg versus the Jazz last round and had a +54 net rating over those three games. But the story from that series was Utah’s putrid defending. Royce O’Neale and Donovan Mitchell caught a lot of flak for consistently letting guys blow by them.

While Doncic was effective, the Mavs played at the slowest pace of all playoff teams. That, combined with Phoenix’s defence, has me wary of his props.

Best Bet: Under Doncic points + assists props

3) Do the Mavs have a contingency plan if the three-pointers aren’t falling?

Dallas runs a rather old-school methodical half-court offence that’s suitable for the playoffs.

Doncic is great at creating space one-on-one and finding the open man when help defence comes.

Even though Utah didn’t succeed defensively, some of their best possessions came from forcing the ball out of Luka’s hands and challenging a role player to make a play.

It would be prudent for Phoenix to employ a similar game plan.

Everything runs through Luka Magic, but when the ball gets cycled, more often than not, the final outcome is a three-point attempt.

In Dallas’ four wins, they shot 39.4 per cent from three. In their two losses, they shot 31.6 per cent.

With the Mavs scoring 36.3 points in the paint last round (worst amongst second-round teams), Coach Jason Kidd needs to figure out a backup plan if the threes aren’t falling.

Best Bet: Under Spencer Dinwiddie three-pointers