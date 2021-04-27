Setting The Pick: The time is now for tough decisions

It’s the thick of the fantasy playoffs; congrats if you’re still in it, perhaps handing out a bad beat or two so far.

Managers in dynasty and keeper leagues might have to hold blue-chip players like James Harden or LeBron James, but if you’re in a re-draft league, now is the time to change your projections from average stats to total stats.

Injury management and team schedule are two factors that take centre stage at this point. Tough decisions will be made. Winners know when to jump on key streamers and when to cut ties with deadweight.

Here are six moves to make during this two-week stretch.

PLAYERS TO CONSIDER DROPPING

SF, PF: Marcus Morris Sr., LAC (27.1 per cent)

The Clippers have five total games remaining over the next two weeks, the least of all NBA teams.

Even if Kawhi Leonard misses a game or two, he’ll still give you enough production in the shallowest of leagues. But what about the mid-tier Clippers?

There’s no denying Morris has been fantastic for fantasy managers. He’s been a top-100 fantasy player this month but eight of those 11 games came with one of Paul George or Leonard out.

Kawhi is due back this week, so I would be ready to hit the drop button if Morris can’t sustain his red-hot shooting. There are plenty of three-point specialists to stream with seven or more games.

SG, SF: R.J. Barrett, NYK (91.2 per cent)

The Knicks opened the week with a loss on Monday and only have two games remaining (Wednesday and Sunday).

As the only team with a three-day break this week, you’re better off finding a player who gives you two or three games from Thursday to Sunday versus a single one from Barrett.

He’s only been a top-150 player over the past month, so you can risk dropping him if you’re looking to pad your stats this week.

Sure he’s averaging 17.7 points and 2.6 threes this month, but he continues to leave fantasy managers wanting more in steals, blocks, percentages and turnovers.

PF, C: Chris Boucher, TOR (61.4 per cent)

Shout-out to all the managers who grabbed Boucher in their drafts. He’s a sleeper of the year candidate.

Unfortunately with coach Nick Nurse saying in his press conference on Monday, “I don’t expect Chris back anytime soon,” a painful drop of Boucher might be coming.

As usual, if you have an IL spot available this doesn’t apply, but if you have Boucher sitting on your bench, getting two to three games of production next week isn’t worth holding onto.

Find some streamers this week who can fill the void left by Boucher and stay on top of the news in the event he returns earlier than expected. Khem Birch is a top fill-in with four games to go this week.

PLAYERS TO ADD

SF, PF: Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL (23.4 per cent)

Only four teams have eight games over the next two weeks: Charlotte, Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Portland.

My colleague Fabio Lucarini already name-dropped three players on these teams yesterday, Finney-Smith is the top prize of the bunch.

Any rest for Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis is bonus for DFS, plus he’s been a top-75 player over the last month. A true roto darling, he gives you a bit of everything and doesn’t kill you in any categories.

SG, SF: Luguentz Dort, OKC (34.2 per cent)

If you’re down for some high-risk, high-reward action and you’re feeling a little dangerous, go roster Dort these next two weeks.

The Thunder aren’t even being subtle about it at this point. They have him listed as out with a strained hip, but in every game he’s played this month he’s made an impact.

In his past five games, he’s averaged 26.0 points, 3.6 threes, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.6 blocks, 48.4 per cent from the field, 66.7 per cent from the line and 2.0 turnovers.

San Antonio and Toronto have already been fined by the NBA for violating the league’s resting/injury reporting policy and perhaps Oklahoma City is next. Dort is the type of player worth taking a risk on if you need a big Hail Mary to swing your matchup.

Any available Houston Rocket

With John Wall officially being ruled out for the remainder of the season, there’s a lot of runway for the bench guys.

The Rockets ended up getting just seven players onto the court on Saturday and guys like D.J. Wilson were putting up 25-point performances (his previous career high was 19).

Houston has four games between now and Sunday and I’d monitor the minutes for Kenyon Martin Jr. and Daniel House. If they can get to the mid 20s, they’ll have enough value to do some damage.

If Jae’Sean Tate or Kevin Porter Jr. have been mistakenly dropped to the waiver wire, you should pounce on the add button.