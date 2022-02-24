Setting The Pick: Three bold predictions for the rest of the NBA season

With the NBA’s play-in tournament here to stay, every game between now and April comes with high stakes.

The elite teams are jockeying for home-court advantage.

The tier-two playoff teams are looking to avoid the play-in tournament.

The middling franchises are clawing for play-in seeding.

Even the bottom-feeders have implications for draft lottery balls.

This year’s trade deadline caused a massive shuffle, with most of the league having to assimilate new players.

While those storylines continue to dominate the headlines, I’ve lined up three bold predictions for the second half for teams that have remained relatively quiet.

1. Devin Booker leads the NBA in scoring the rest of the way

This prediction obviously coincides with the Chris Paul injury news. Paul is projected to miss six to eight weeks with a right thumb avulsion fracture, keeping him out until the first round of the playoffs.

I’m not saying Booker finishes the year averaging the most points per game for 2021-22 – that bet is priced at 100-to-1 for a reason.

I’m predicting that Phoenix’s franchise player will average 30-plus points per game and lead the league in scoring over these final 20-plus games after NBA All-Star Weekend.

Let’s start off by analyzing his shot zones chart below.

A couple of things should jump out. Let’s get the negative out of the way first.

Red at the rim: For the first time in four years, Booker’s shooting percentage at the rim is below league average. He’s shot 60.2, 63.9, and 59.1 per cent over the past three seasons, so it’s a bit befuddling to see such a drastic drop-off. He missed two weeks in early December with a left hamstring injury but that’s unlikely to be hampering him now. Considering his track record and the same roster surrounding him, I’m willing to bet his rim touch regresses back to the mean.

That’s a lot of green: CP3 and Booker are a dangerous duo due to the variety of shots they’re capable of making. Just like the Point God, Booker has mastered the mid-range in the face of analytics. Part of his success is opposing defences – most centres today are dropping back in the pick-and-roll, creating breathing room for pull-ups. But the main reason is the fact that his shot-making has evolved. DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Durant are widely regarded as the league’s best in the mid-range but even those two don’t have as many above-average shooting zones as Booker.

Three-point shooting: After peaking at 7.1 three-point attempts per game in 2017-18, Booker’s volume from deep has decreased in each season since. But he’s shooting it more frequently and efficiently this year. He’s back to 7.1 threes a game and hitting them at a 36.9 clip (the best in four seasons).

I was hoping to reference usage rates in the games Paul missed this season. Unfortunately, he’s played every game up until All-Star Weekend. In fact, over his first two seasons with Phoenix, he’s played in 128 out of 130 regular-season games.

We can comfortably assume a decent proportion of CP3’s usage will be absorbed by Booker. Cam Payne and Aaron Holiday will shoulder more of the playmaking, but when clutch time rolls around, all those Point God possessions are ending up in Booker’s hands.

On the year, Booker and Paul have scored 71 points each in clutch time (five minutes or less with the point difference less than five). The rest of the team has combined for 112 points (44 per cent of Phoenix’s total).

In those situations, Booker is shooting 62.9 per cent from the field and 43.8 per cent from three. Masterclass stuff.

2. The Lakers won’t make the playoffs

The Lakers barely made it to the playoffs last year. This season, they’re facing a similar fate, currently projected for a play-in spot.

Here are some of the key concerns about their chances:

Defensive woes: Over the past two seasons, the Lakers were ultimately successful due to their defence. They had the third-best defensive rating during their championship run and had the top defence last season. This year, they’ve dropped to 16th. Their defensive rebounding has dropped from seventh to 20th year-over-year. Opponents are capitalizing in transition, with L.A. giving up the third-most points off turnovers and second most on fast breaks. They’ve gone from allowing the 11th fewest points in the paint last season to fourth worst this season.

Fit, fit, fit: With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, Russell Westbrook is staying in L.A., and the offence is set up for failure. The league-average three-point percentage is 35.3 this season. None of their Big 3 are shooting above that rate. Anthony Davis is at 18.2 per cent, Westbrook is at 29.9 per cent, and LBJ is right at the league average. Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk are both shooting above 39 per cent from deep but they’ve consistently graded as below-average defenders. There’s no miracle option in the buyout market that’ll plug their holes.

Potential opponents: The Minnesota Timberwolves, L.A. Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers are currently qualified for the play-in tournament. If I had to predict, I’d anticipate the New Orleans Pelicans making a move into 10th, only two games back of Portland. All of them are capable of exposing the Lakers’ flaws. Minnesota is No. 1 in the league generating points off turnovers and fifth in fast-break points. The Clippers have the seventh-best defence this season and have won both matchups against the Lakers this season. If New Orleans finds their way into the tournament, their speed and length should be disruptive for an offence centred on one player, LBJ.

As it stands, here are the odds for the Lakers to make the playoffs: Yes -104, No -118.

I’m bearish on their ability to sort things out. I haven’t even mentioned the injury status of AD.

Over the past two seasons, he’s had two extended absences. In both instances, the Lakers had a losing record upon his return.

They went 3-4 over the first two weeks when he returned from an MCL sprain. Last season, they went 2-6 over the same period after sitting out for two months.

3. The Celtics win the Atlantic Division

The Celtics have been up and down all season, falling as low as the 10th seed, three games below .500.

That was roughly two months ago, and boy have they turned things around ever since.

Since the New Year, Boston owns the league’s No. 1 net rating at 12.7, three points clear of Phoenix in second.

They’ve improved offensively with a top-10 rating since Jan. 1, but their defence is what should cause opponents concern.

Their 101.2 defensive rating is seven points clear of Phoenix at 108.0.

Do you know how many teams are within seven points of the Suns’ defensive rating?

Twenty.

That should illustrate just how superior their defence has been in 2022.

On a recent episode of The Lowe Post, Zach Lowe brought on Celtics commentator, Brian Scalabrine, to breakdown what head coach Ime Udoka has done defensively.

Without drilling down into the minutiae, the main change involves switching Robert Williams into an off-ball defensive role, having him primarily guard the opponent’s weakest offensive player (usually for corner threes). When opposing ball-handlers go at Al Horford, Timelord comes over with the help defence and creates panic at the rim.

Their success is obviously much more sophisticated than one adjustment, but we’re slowly watching their chemistry develop.

Offensively, Boston has two top-tier scorers in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, capable of beating most defenders 1-on-1.

The starting five is filled out by three defensive-minded players with Williams jumping into the top-5 for DPOY (+1600).

Sitting just two games out of first, they’re primarily competing with the Philadelphia 76ers for the Atlantic Division crown.

While the Sixers got better on paper, going from a sidelined Ben Simmons to an MVP-level player in James Harden, their net rating on the year is just +1.5. That would put them seventh in the East.

Meanwhile, Boston sits at +5.4, first in the East and fourth league wide.

The Celtics got as low as +4000 to win the division in January but ever since this run, that number has only shrunk lower and lower.



They’re currently priced at +350, implying a 22.2 per cent probability to win the division.

Considering their current form, I don’t anticipate that number getting any shorter with 22 games remaining.